KBRA Assigns Ratings to CF 2020-P1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the assignment of ratings to four classes of CF 2020-P1, a $271.1 million commercial real estate securitization. The transaction is collateralized by 14 commercial mortgage loans secured by 43 properties.

The collateral properties are located throughout five states with the top three states represented by New York (56.6%), Georgia (18.4%), and California (14.8%). The pool has exposure to four property types, multifamily (42.2%), mixed-use (34.7%), lodging (18.4%), and office (4.7%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $2.7 million to $50.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, AVR Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway (18.4%), which is secured by a 403-key full-service hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia. The five largest loans, which also include Parkmerced (14.8%), 650 Madison Avenue (14.8%), Acuity Portfolio (14.8%), and 245 E 14th Street (7.6%), represent 70.3% of the initial pool balance.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the properties’ cash flows using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our U.S. CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 11.6% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 46.5% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 86.4% and an all-in KLTV of 123.9%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports; the results of our site inspection of the properties; and legal documentation review.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

