Magellan Health and Molina Healthcare Enter Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Magellan Complete Care and Establish Commercial Relationship for Multiple Magellan Services

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), one of the nation’s leaders in managing complex, high cost healthcare, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Molina Healthcare, Inc. to sell its Magellan Complete Care (MCC) business to Molina for a cash purchase price of $850 million, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“The $850 million purchase price is a strong multiple on MCC’s $33 million segment profit in 2019, which reflects the earnings potential of the business we’ve built, a portion of which we are expecting to capture in 2020 as a result of our profitability improvement initiatives,” said Ken Fasola, chief executive officer of Magellan Health. “Additionally, the sale eliminates the risk of Magellan’s ability to execute on its MCC profitability improvement initiatives and allows the leadership team to focus on the remaining businesses, improving the services we provide to our customers and members and further enhancing our ability to succeed in these areas.”

MCC, with revenue of over $2.7 billion in 2019, manages full-service Medicaid and Medicare health plans including Magellan Complete Care in Arizona, Florida and Virginia; Senior Whole Health in Massachusetts and New York; and TMG by Magellan in Wisconsin.

“The novel coronavirus pandemic has served to highlight that the behavioral health needs of states, health plans and individuals remain a critical societal need. In addition, Magellan’s payer partners are having limited success in managing high cost populations, notably in fully integrating behavioral and physical health and managing high cost specialty drugs,” said Fasola. “Magellan has deep experience in managing some of the most complex, highest cost areas of healthcare spend and this transaction will enable us to better focus on these core strengths and our payer partners.”

Commercial Relationship with Molina

Demonstrating the value of Magellan’s service offerings, Molina has concurrently entered into agreements with Magellan for the following services after the close of the MCC transaction:

New medical pharmacy and musculoskeletal management contracts for over three million Molina members,

New integrated behavioral health pilot in Virginia that will seek to establish a best practice model using data, technology and care coordination processes to improve quality and lower total medical costs. In the future, the model may be used in other Molina markets and as a basis for Magellan offerings to the broader market, and

Retaining Magellan for behavioral health, radiology, and musculoskeletal management services in certain MCC markets.

Magellan Rx Management will continue the existing pharmacy benefit management relationships within MCC.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021 and is subject to expiration or termination of waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, receipt of insurance and other regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

Moelis & Company LLC acted as lead financial advisor to Magellan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal advisor.

Magellan Conference Call

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

