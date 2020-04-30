Building Materials Procurement Market Intelligence Report Forecasts Over USD 200 Billion Spend Growth in the Market

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Building Materials Market Procurement Intelligence Report

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Building Materials Market Procurement Intelligence Report

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global building materials market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 200 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This increase in building materials procurement will be primarily driven by the steep rise in construction activities spurred by the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the developing nations. In a bid to achieve sustainability goals, organizations are exhibiting a large-scale procurement of green building materials that are expected to give a major boost to spend growth of the building materials market at a CAGR of nearly 12%.

Home to the second-fastest-growing construction industry in the world, APAC will dominate the building materials market during the forecast period. The steadily increasing construction of commercial spaces in India, China, Indonesia, and South Korea will contribute to spend momentum on the market. North America has a series of infrastructure construction projects such as Newark liberty international airport – regional plan association, and the Plaquemines project, among others, in the pipeline. This is indicative of an exponential increase in the building materials market in this region.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment subscribe to our procurement platform.

Insights into the building materials price trends

An increase in the mining of gypsum is leading to a steady decline in the price of this commodity which is also impacting the building materials procurement price. The price growth was lesser in the first quarter of this year than compared to the last year’s growth.

The prevalence of protectionist trade policies pertaining to a majority of raw materials will propel the manufacturing costs of building materials that include costs of raw materials such as silica, pet coke, and limestone. This will have an inflationary impact on the procurement price for buyers.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their building materials procurement spend

Buyers should conduct LCA before building materials procurement. This will allow them to identify material performance, environmental impact, reusability, and recyclability or disposal at the end of their life. The results can be considered by buyers to select the appropriate building materials with high longevity and sustainability.

It is prudent of buyers to adopt local sourcing of building materials. This helps in the reduction of logistics and inventory costs. Moreover, it facilitates JIT procurement, which can significantly reduce storage costs.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge’s reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Building Materials Procurement Market Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

To stay on top of latest trends and supply market information, check out SpendEdge’s knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment.

The top building materials suppliers enlisted in this report

This building materials procurement market intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

CEMEX SAB de CV

CRH Plc

Sika AG

HeidelbergCement AG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

To get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights into markets for a lifetime activate your subscription to our digital procurement platform for free.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Building materials market spend segmentation by region

Building materials supply market analysis

Building materials procurement best practices

Regional spend opportunity for building materials suppliers

Building materials suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the building materials market

Building materials suppliers pricing models analysis

Category management objectives to promote an optimized building materials procurement

Cost saving opportunities in the building materials market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal