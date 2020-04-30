Waste Management Procurement Market Intelligence Report Forecasts Over USD 400 Billion Spend Growth in the Market

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Waste Management Market Procurement Intelligence Report

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global waste management market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 400 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

The pressing requirement of eco-friendly solutions to recycle the increasing amount of waste generated by end-user sectors across the globe will contribute to an exponential rate of waste management procurement in the years to come. The steady growth rate of the industrial end-users will result in the generation of both solid and liquid waste in volumes which will continue to boost waste management market growth.

It is predicted that the prevalence of stringent waste disposal regulations will limit the volume of waste generated in the developed nations than in the developing economies which is why APAC will register the highest waste management market growth during the forecast period. The presence of a well-established crude oil industry in MEA results in the generation of a significant volume of waste materials, which will consequently drive waste management procurement in the region.

Insights into the waste management price trends

Service providers are incurring high operational costs owing to the inflating fuel and energy prices. This is exerting an inflationary effect on the waste management procurement prices.

The existence of stringent regulations pertaining to waste management in the developed nations is making it imperative for suppliers to do a periodic upgrade of the waste management infrastructure. This will further act as a catalyst in increasing their operational costs, which will finally be borne by buyers in the waste management market.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their waste management procurement spend

Buyers are advised to collaborate with suppliers who adopt plasma heat decomposition solutions. These solutions result in zero environmental emissions while generating beneficial energy in a high amount from the waste. Apart from improving regulatory compliance, the adoption of plasma heat decomposition solutions will result in a significant reduction of the buyer’s overall waste management procurement expenditure.

Provision of value-added services and the ability to offer tailored solutions as per buyers' requirements are some of the critical supplier selection criteria that buyers must focus on to optimize their waste management procurement expenditure.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge’s reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Waste Management Procurement Market Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

The top waste management service providers enlisted in this report

This waste management procurement market intelligence report has enlisted the top service providers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Veolia

SUEZ

Waste Management

Republic Services

Waste Connections

Stericycle

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Waste management market spend segmentation by region

Waste management supply market analysis

Waste management procurement best practices

Regional spend opportunity for waste management service providers

Waste management suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the waste management market

Waste management service providers pricing models analysis

Category management objectives to promote an optimized waste management procurement

Cost saving opportunities in the waste management market

