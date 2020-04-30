PMI Launches New Basics of Disciplined AgileTM Course for Agile Practitioners

Co-Creators of the Disciplined Agile Toolkit, Scott Ambler and Mark Lines, explain the impact that DA can have on an organization.

How to choose your Way of Working with Disciplined Agile, with Scott Ambler and Mark Lines, co-creators of the DA Toolkit.

PMI Vice President and Chief Scientist of Disciplined Agile introduces the Basics of Disciplined Agile course and what you will take away.

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading association for the project management profession, announced the launch of its latest online course, Basics of Disciplined AgileTM. The eight-module, self-paced online course helps practitioners get started with Disciplined AgileTM practice. Each module immerses agile practitioners in real-life scenarios that illustrate context-driven options to optimize a team's Way of Working (WoW). The modules allow practitioners to see how teams, in a variety of industries and situations, use Disciplined AgileTM to make better decisions and achieve better results.

“ PMI’s focus is on enabling people to be able to execute on their objectives and deliver more value. As the work ecosystem is evolving at pace and with ever increasing complexity, project professionals are being asked to tap into and implement different approaches to deliver this value,” said Sunil Prashara President and CEO of PMI. “ Agile approaches and the Agile Mindset are an important part of the course for project managers and change-makers across the globe. Choosing the right approach is becoming ever more important in turning ideas into a reality.”

After completing this course, practitioners will be able to:

Describe what business agility is and how it is core to the value proposition of Disciplined Agile.

Discuss what is involved in choosing and evolving your Way of Working (WoW) and why it is critical for your team.

Discover how Disciplined Agile is a hybrid tool kit that extends and improves on techniques such as Scrum and Kanban.

Apply a guided continuous improvement (GCI) strategy to evolve their WoW to become more effective over time.

“ There is no one size fits all approach to apply agile approaches to projects and product initiatives. That’s why Disciplined Agile provides guidance on what strategy to use in any situation to increase your chance of success,” said Mark Lines, Vice President, Disciplined Agile at Project Management Institute. “ No matter where you are starting from a certification perspective, the new Basics of Disciplined Agile course will help you understand at a high level how Disciplined Agile can help you build a stronger foundation of business agility.”

PMI acquired Disciplined Agile in August of last year to help organizations and individuals holistically navigate agile. This includes everything from a certification that tests and validates their understanding and application of agile principles and practices to learning how to identify and leverage the best approach to meet the needs of the project at-hand.

Through this acquisition, PMI furthered its commitment to provide a full continuum of products, services, training and certifications to project managers, agile leaders, and their teams wherever they are in their careers.

Registration and course information are available here.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research, we work to prepare more than three million professionals around the world for The Project Economy: the coming economy in which work, and individuals, are organized around projects, products, programs and value streams. Now 50 years in the making, we work in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through globally-recognized standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com creates online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives. Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com , www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute