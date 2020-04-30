Insight and Genetec Partner to Help Make Cities Smarter, Communities Safer

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced its partnership with Genetec Inc., a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions. The collaboration will drive digital transformation for cities, providing end-to-end delivery and management of a unified data platform across a city’s departments.

“ City infrastructure is growing more complex, driving a need for a more comprehensive and integrated approach for operations and management,” said Stan Lequin, vice president and general manager, Digital Innovation, Insight. “ Together, with Genetec, we have a unique ability to simplify yet empower how police officers, firefighters, transportation and other emergency management operations serve our communities. Our expertise in cloud and data management, combined with Genetec public-safety solutions, provide a common operating picture to proactively protect the population, receive alerts in real-time and quickly make informed decisions when time is of the essence.”

“ At a time when cross-agency collaboration and shared access to real-time information is critical in keeping our communities safe and secure, Genetec is focused on helping cities harness the power of cloud technology, IoT and data as part of their urban safety strategies,” said Pervez Siddiqui, vice president of business development, Genetec. “ By partnering with Insight, we can help public safety agencies accelerate their digital transformation to provide effective and meaningful interagency and community collaboration, a unified view of operations and access to live data that is critical to maintain public safety today and into the future.”

A 2018 McKinsey report predicts that, globally, cities are expected to add 2.5 billion new residents by 2050 and are already home to half the world’s population. Such a population boom places growing pressures on infrastructure and the environment, increasing demand for smarter solutions.

This unique partnership applies Insight’s deep experience in public sector digital transformation and systems integration with the Genetec public safety software portfolio to deliver precise and actionable plans for implementation. Insight provides a secure, scalable platform to unify how organizations use IoT, creating faster deployment of:

Genetec Citigraf™, a decision support system that unifies public safety operations across city departments, disseminates timely information, and provides greater situational awareness;

Genetec Clearance™, a digital evidence management system that facilitates collaboration between agencies, corporate security departments and the public;

Future applications for improving the effectiveness and efficiency of crime analysis, unified mobility operations, parking and curbside management.

To learn more about the Insight and Genetec smart-city partnership, Insight Public Sector and Genetec are presenting a webinar May 7 on “ Digital Evidence Management – a Software as a Service Offering.” Please register here.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries. For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com.

© Genetec Inc., 2020. Genetec, Genetec Clearance, Genetec Citigraf and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.