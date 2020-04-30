DarkOwl Selects BlueVoyant to Deliver Comprehensive Managed Detection and Response Security Service

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueVoyant, a global expert-driven cybersecurity services company, today announced that it has been selected by DarkOwl, providers of the world’s largest index of darknet content, to deliver a tailored and comprehensive Managed Security Service. BlueVoyant will provide its advanced Managed Detection and Response (MDR+) capabilities, including support from its team of skilled intelligence analysts and security experts, to protect endpoints, detect intrusion and defend against the latest and most sophisticated security threats.

DarkOwl enables organizations to safely search the world’s largest dataset of darknet content. Its Vision API enables its data to be directly integrated into a client’s native platforms, while its DarkINT risk scores simplify risk management based on the organization’s darknet footprint. Monitoring and alerting enable clients to quickly discover breached material appearing on the darknet.

As an expert in analyzing the cyber threat landscape, DarkOwl was looking for a security solution that goes beyond the current patchwork of point products and is instead modeled directly on the company’s unique data and activities, as Mark Turnage, CEO of DarkOwl, explains: “The threat landscape continues outpacing threat defense and it has become obvious that the existing model for protecting critical assets, end-users and endpoints is flawed. Instead of choosing yet another partial solution that can only determine threat and compromise based on triggered rulesets or known patterns of behavior, we chose BlueVoyant’s MDR+ approach to get ahead of the curve. By modeling its service on our data and the output of our activities BlueVoyant is able to detect issues and compromise much earlier.”

BlueVoyant’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR+) provides real-time and customized threat response and remediation - terminating malicious processes, isolating devices, and manually preventing persistence and lateral movement associated with sophisticated attacks. BlueVoyant incorporates client-driven rules of engagement (ROE) enabling immediate, decisive action to stop threats that could cripple a network versus non-critical events where a lower-tiered response may be appropriate. The service combines an expert team, comprehensive threat data analytics, and advanced technology solutions to deliver remote endpoint monitoring and protection, threat detection, and incident remediation. BlueVoyant MDR+ includes:

● 24/7/365 detection and response support by expert analysts with over 200 years of collective Security Operations and Threat Hunting experience who operate across multiple global locations

● Detection and blocking of malware, ransomware, zero-days, non-malware and file-less attacks

● Remote endpoint incident investigation and remediation led by BlueVoyant’s security operations specialists.

Support from highly skilled cybersecurity professionals to lift the burden from in-house teams was a key factor in DarkOwl’s decision to select BlueVoyant, as Mark Turnage explains: “Running this program ourselves is not a possibility and would deplete far too many resources from our core business, DarkNet Intelligence. We appreciate BlueVoyant’s ongoing model and execution of selecting and hiring the best-of-breed and most experienced staff.”

Mark continues: “DarkOwl was looking for best-in-class managed Endpoint Security and Threat/Compromise Detection and Response capabilities and found them in BlueVoyant. We see their services as remarkably robust and industry leading, and it made sense for DarkOwl to go with the best in the business.”

Jim Rosenthal, CEO, BlueVoyant comments: “The fast pace and complex evolution of the cyber threat landscape makes it hard for under-pressure internal teams to stay current with every emerging threat. The unrivalled knowledge and experience of our team, combined with our advanced technology and proprietary datasets, provides deep expertise and oversight that means clients like DarkOwl can be confident that their business is protected.”

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an expert-driven cybersecurity services company whose mission is to proactively defend organizations of all sizes against today's constant, sophisticated attackers and advanced threats. Led by CEO, Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant’s highly skilled team includes former government cyber officials with extensive frontline experience in responding to advanced cyber threats on behalf of the National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Unit 8200 and GCHQ, together with private sector experts. BlueVoyant services utilize large real-time datasets with industry leading analytics and technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Fortune 500 executives and former Government cyber officials and headquartered in New York City, BlueVoyant has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, London and Latin America.

About DarkOwl

DarkOwl was founded with the mission of collecting the broadest dataset of darknet content available in the cyber-defense industry and making that data both accessible and valuable to its clients. By empowering its customers to have eyes on the darknet, DarkOwl enables organizations to fully understand their security posture, detect potential breaches, mitigate them quickly, and investigate even the furthest and most obscure reaches of the internet.