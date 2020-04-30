Micro Focus to Share Insight into Why It Has Expanded Its Partnership with Televerde at Forrester SiriusDecisions Virtual Summit

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COVID-19 is changing the business landscape. In a world of physical distancing and growing economic insecurity, organizations must be quick to adapt while planning for recovery and a post-coronavirus world. In the short-term, companies are preserving cash to maintain the health and operations of their businesses. As marketing feels the pinch of reduced budgets and disrupted strategies, sales needs to keep the pipeline full. Enter Televerde, the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales, to help companies solve these complex challenges.

Sales and marketing powerhouses Joy King, vice president of Vertica Product Management, Marketing & Education for Micro Focus, and Alicia Rasta, vice president of Strategic Accounts for Televerde, will share the virtual stage at this year’s Forrester SiriusDecisions Virtual Summit. They’ll co-present on the topic “Risk Vs. Reward: Why Micro Focus Vertica Expanded Their Sales and Marketing Partnership with Televerde in a Constricting World” and discuss how having the right partner helps a company lean in towards growth, bringing certainty during uncertain times.

The following topics will be addressed:

How to weigh the reward vs. the risk of expanding a sales and marketing relationship.

How to look beyond the current situation and evaluate your investments to ensure the dollars are going toward the highest value return.

How Micro Focus increased pipeline with Televerde and what additional value can and should be provided by your partner.

What KPI(s) drove Micro Focus to expand their partnership.

How the right partner can tip the scale towards reward.

Details to attend the live session of “Risk Vs. Reward: Why Micro Focus Vertica Expanded Their Sales and Marketing Partnership with Televerde in a Constricting World”:

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 @ 12:35 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.

Speakers: Joy King, VP, Vertica Product Management, Marketing & Education – MicroFocus, Alicia Rasta, VP of Strategic Accounts - Televerde

Registration: https://televerde.com/siriusdecisions-summit-2020/

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales. The company combines end-to-end sales and marketing solutions to drive engagement, pipeline and revenue for the world’s leading B2B companies including SAP, Adobe-Marketo and Pulse Secure. Since the company began in 1995, Televerde has generated $8B in revenue for its clients.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde’s 10 engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company’s 600+ global workforce. Arizona State University’s Seidman Research Institute recently released findings that reviewed the economic, social and fiscal impact of Televerde’s prison workforce development program on individuals, families, and the state of Arizona. The full study can be accessed here. For more information visit http://www.televerde.com or call 888-925-7526.

