Alveo Technologies Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Advance At-Home Testing Platform for Viral Infectious Diseases

Alveo Technologies, a leader in developing novel technologies that enable real-time, low-cost, at-home molecular detection of infectious disease, announced today that it has entered into a research collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Janssen), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to advance Alveo's be.well™ platform of analyzers, nasal swabs and cartridges for the detection of viral infectious diseases, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and potentially SARS-CoV-2. Alveo will use a phased approach to first gain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a SARS-CoV-2 assay, followed by a multiplex assay for home use.

Alveo will receive financial support as well as technical and regulatory counsel from Janssen relating to the regulatory submission of the be.well™ platform, which is designed to diagnose a range of viral infections.

“With be.well™, we are talking about an entirely new approach to detect and help manage infectious diseases in individuals and populations,” said Ron Chiarello, PhD, Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Alveo. “With a low-cost, easy-to-use device/app combination, we expect to have real-time diagnostic data to track and respond to disease outbreaks at a speed and scale that we could not have come close to previously. Janssen’s technical and regulatory support will help advance our platform, which we hope will empower people for the first time at home with on-demand infectious disease detection that may enable receiving treatment at the earliest possible time – saving countless lives and medical resources – and enabling global infectious disease surveillance on a scale, and at a speed, never seen before.”

About Alveo

Alveo is leading the transformation of the consumer health tech market with a low-cost, easy-to-use, at-home diagnostic platform that will change the way infectious diseases are detected and managed. The company’s be.well™ testing system gives individuals access to cutting-edge molecular testing and cloud-based data analytics for rapid diagnosis and management of infectious diseases. With an initial focus on acute respiratory infections, including COVID-19, Influenza A/B and RSV, Alveo’s agile and dynamic diagnostic platform can be adapted to detect a wide range of diseases that threaten public health. Affordable access to real-time, at-home results will transform the way individuals, healthcare providers and public health professionals identify and manage disease outbreaks. With be.well™, we will know sooner, act faster and make better-informed decisions toward personalized intervention options that benefit individuals and the entire population. To learn more, visit https://alveotechnologies.com/