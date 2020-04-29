Allison Transmission Awarded $162 Million Contract to Provide X1100 Transmissions to the U.S. Army Through 2021

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army selected Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and military vehicles, to provide the X1100-3B1 propulsion solution for the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank. The contract, valued at approximately $162M, includes transmission production, upgrades, sustainment kits and service support. Deliveries began in March 2020 and will continue through December 2021.

“Our support for the Army’s armored formations spans five decades,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs at Allison Transmission. “This contract demonstrates that Allison’s long-term relationship with the Army is built on trust, partnership and a mutual commitment to the Abrams fleet.”

The X1100 cross-drive transmission is geared for heavy-tracked combat vehicles weighing 50 tons to more than 70 tons. Allison began producing the X1100 in 1979. Since then, the Abrams tank has been the cornerstone of American armored brigades. This contract supports the Army’s efforts to upgrade the Abrams tanks to the M1A2 SEP v3 configuration. Enhancements and upgrades to this battle-tested design will support the Army’s needs for decades to come.

Allison will complete all work at the Global Headquarters and manufacturing center in Indianapolis. “Our team of hundreds of dedicated men and women from the UAW Local 933 demonstrate a commitment to excellence daily,” said Pittard. “Many are veterans or have relatives who serve, and recognize the privilege and responsibility of providing quality products to our nation’s military.”

Allison’s commitment to product improvements, coupled with technical expertise and a skilled workforce, provides the military with powertrain solutions that assure mission success. Allison engineers work side-by-side with the Army Program Office to provide the technological edge, sustained performance and reliability to defeat the most advanced adversaries.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.