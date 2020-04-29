Everbridge Announces General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.) and Scott Gottlieb, M.D., as Keynote Speakers for its Virtual COVID-19 “Road to Recovery” Executive Summit on May 20-21

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced its “Coronavirus: the Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit to be held May 20-21, 2020. The conference will feature two marquee keynote speakers: General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), who will speak about leadership in challenging times, and Scott Gottlieb, M.D., former FDA Commissioner, who will discuss a roadmap to recovery. The keynote speakers will be joined by C-level executives from a variety of organizations, including Accenture, Biogen, The Boston Celtics and Russell Reynolds Associates, as well as global government and healthcare officials.

To register for this leadership event, please visit Everbridge’s event registration page.

The digital symposium will address immediate steps organizations should take to recover operations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as focus on the overall recovery process for governments and citizens. Executive speakers will discuss potential longer-term implications of the pandemic to workforces and supply chains. A key theme addresses how the business, government and healthcare sectors can work in concert to spur recovery, and the situational intelligence and management capabilities required to accomplish this.

“As the global leader in critical event management and public warning solutions, Everbridge partners with thousands of forward-thinking companies, governments, healthcare organizations and first responders around the world to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19,” said Everbridge Chief Executive Officer David Meredith. “While our initial pandemic-related work focused on keeping employees and citizens safe, rerouting supply chains, and helping businesses transition operations to virtual environments, we must now pivot as a society to the next critical phase of our recovery – to safely bring employees back to work and citizens back to public spaces.”

Added Meredith, “At Everbridge, we feel honored to bring together this multi-national coalition of service-oriented leaders from the public and private sectors to tackle one of the greatest challenges facing our generation.”

General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.) has devoted his life to public service. Having held senior military and diplomatic positions across four presidential administrations, Powell’s deep commitment to democratic values and freedom has been felt throughout the world. He served as 65th Secretary of State under President George W. Bush after retiring from the U.S. military as a four-star general. He has also served as Commander of the U.S. Armed Forces and as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Among the many U.S. Military awards and decorations Powell has received are the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Soldier’s Medal, Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart. His civil awards include two Presidential Medals of Freedom, the President’s Citizens Medal, the Congressional Gold Medal and the Secretary of Energy Distinguished Service Medal. Throughout his career, Powell has used the power of diplomacy to build trust, forge alliances and then help transform unstable regions into areas where societies and cultures have the potential to prosper.

Scott Gottlieb, MD, is a physician and served as the 23rd Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Gottlieb’s work focuses on advancing public health through developing and implementing innovative approaches to improving medical outcomes, reshaping healthcare delivery, and expanding consumer choice and safety. Dr. Gottlieb is an aggressive advocate for advancing the health of patients, promoting healthcare access, and driving innovation. Previously, Dr. Gottlieb served as the FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs and before that, as a Senior Adviser to the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, where he helped advance policies to improve healthcare quality and promote the effective use of new medical technologies. A healthcare futurist, he has worked as a venture capitalist and founder and board member to companies that have developed new medicines and advance the delivery of healthcare. Fortune Magazine recognized him as one of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders” in 2018 and again in 2019.

Coronavirus: The Road to Recovery

The conference will focus on policies and actions organizations are taking to Keep People Safe and to Restore Operations.

Topics to be covered include:

Policies and preparations to Return to Work and to Return to Public Spaces

Managing different stages of the pandemic with agility

Motivating remote workforces and managing disrupted supply chains

Maintaining and building customer relationships and brand reputation amid the pandemic

The initial list of speakers includes executives from Accenture, Biogen, The Boston Celtics and Russell Reynolds Associates, as well as the former director of the National Emergency Alert System of Australia. Additional business, government, and healthcare speakers will join the conference.

Confirmed speakers include:

Richard Gotham, Team President of the Boston Celtics, the storied basketball franchise that has won 17 NBA championships.

Arlin Pedrick, Chief Security Officer of Accenture. Accenture has about 500,000 employees serving clients in 120 countries and was ranked the world’s most admired Information Technology Services company by Fortune in 2020.

Nada Usina, Russell Reynolds Associates, a member of the Board & CEO Advisory Partners and also co-head of the Technology Sector for the firm globally. Russell Reynolds is one of the world’s foremost global leadership advisory and search firms operating from 46 offices across all industries and regions.

Daniel Biran, Head of Global Security for Biogen. Biogen, one of the world’s first global biotechnology companies, are pioneers in neuroscience.

Michael Hallowes, the former National Director of Australia’s Emergency Alert Program, is an independent advisor to governments on Public Warning Systems.

To see the most current list of speakers and register for the event, please visit HERE.

As the global leader in critical event management and public warning, Everbridge and its global platform reach over 550 million people across the world while serving leading F500 companies as well as cities, states, and entire countries. Everbridge serves more than 5,000 organizations globally, over 3,700 first responder agencies, and 1,500 healthcare entities.

In response to COVID-19, the Everbridge platform has delivered over 300 million communications specific to coronavirus as well as launched its COVID-19 Shield rapid deployment templates to protect people and maintain operations amid the pandemic. Everbridge also partners with the U.S. Army to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 across over 400 military locations in 70 countries. The company provides daily updates on its Coronavirus Preparedness Hub.

About Everbridge

