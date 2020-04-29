ProAmpac Joins Association of Plastic Recyclers

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProAmpac today announced it has joined The Association of Plastic Recyclers.

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) is a trade association representing companies responsible for more than 90 percent of the post-consumer plastic processing capacity in North America. APR works to set standards and enhance the quality and quantity of recycled materials through technology, testing, design, and training. Through education and collaboration with APR and its members, ProAmpac is continuing to progress its ProActive Sustainability platform towards a more circular economy.

“This step furthers our ProActive Sustainability® initiative, a companywide commitment to developing and innovating sustainable flexible packaging products, as well as promoting sustainability in our manufacturing sites and the communities where we operate,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

“ProAmpac has become an increasingly sought-after resource for recyclable, post-consumer recycled, renewable, and compostable products. It was time for us to not only use APR standards, but also to actively participate in the organization that helps set them,” said Grose. “Being part of APR places us in an even stronger position to help our customers meet their sustainability goals.”

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.