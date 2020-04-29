Stewart Title Partners with SIGNiX to Expand Remote Online Notarization (RON) Offerings

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stewart Title announced today it has entered into an agreement to offer SIGNiX digital signature products to its internal notaries and Stewart Trusted Provider™ network, allowing them to offer electronic and Remote Online Notarization (RON) services directly, extending their ability to perform those services directly, in addition to using other approved third-party service providers.

SIGNiX, a leading digital signature and eNotary provider in North America, has been a pioneer in creating new business opportunities for notaries with its comprehensive platform for eNotaries to accompany in-person eNotary products and its RON capabilities.

“Stewart Title is an industry leader when it comes to RON and digital transaction solutions,” said Jay Jumper, CEO of SIGNiX. “By partnering with them at this critical time, we can provide both independent and in-house notaries the tools to further expand their notary business in a secure, convenient and safe environment.”

“As more and more states pass RON legislation, it’s important we offer our associates and agents a suite of reliable and proven digital solutions,” said Scott Gillen, Senior Vice President – National Agents for Stewart. “SIGNiX’s electronic notarization platform will allow our issuing offices to add electronic notarization capabilities, as well as provide an additional resource for agents or escrow officers looking to perform Remote Online Notarizations.”

Stewart provides policy support and title expertise through a nationwide network of direct operations and independent agency partners providing a personalized experience for agencies, lender partners and borrowers on a local level. Stewart enables its network to support digitizing the closing process for purchase, refinance, home equity and cash transactions.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information is available at stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at blog.stewart.com, or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About SIGNiX

SIGNiX was founded in 2002 with a mission to bring safe, secure digital signatures and eNotary solutions to highly regulated industries like real estate, title, wealth management, healthcare and government. SIGNiX owns eight patents for its digital signature process and is the largest cloud-based digital signature provider based in North America. For more information, visit SIGNiX.com.