Inventory Management Solution Reduced Overhead Costs by 32% for a Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Client | Read Infiniti’s Latest Case Study for Detailed Insights

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on inventory management solution for a pharmaceutical manufacturing market client. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti’s inventory management solution helped a pharmaceutical manufacturing market client to reduce overhead costs by 32% and achieve huge savings in profit margins.

“Companies in the pharmaceutical manufacturing market will need to address supply chain challenges and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving marketplace to stay competitive in the long-run,” says a market intelligence expert from Infiniti Research.

Business Challenges Faced: The client is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company based out of Italy. Lack of adequate visibility into the supply chain made it difficult for the client to track-and-trace goods. Also, this increased the likelihood of drug shortages for the client. In order to manage supply-demand requirements, they wanted to enhance supply chain management while ensuring safer products for patients. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering inventory management solution.

The Solution Offered: Infiniti’s inventory management solution involved designing, planning, and monitoring the supply chain activities of the client. Also, the engagement involved designing a strategic supply chain, forecasting drug demand based on historical data, and planning outsourcing and distribution for the client.

Infiniti’s inventory management solution helped the pharmaceutical manufacturing market client to:

Manage supply chain activities most efficiently

Increase visibility into the supply chain

Synchronize supply and demand and reduce the likelihood of drug shortages

Improve communication, collaboration, and coordination with vendors, transportation, and shipping companies

Leverage cold chain shipping to transport drugs that are heat sensitive and susceptible to contamination

to transport drugs that are heat sensitive and susceptible to contamination Optimize warehouse layout and adopt the right automation tools to improve productivity

Reduce the overhead costs by 32%

