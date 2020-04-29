Markstein Selected as Communications Partner for Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) has selected Markstein as its national communications partner. Markstein is supporting the organization’s response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will develop an integrated awareness campaign.

APIC is at the forefront of the fight against infections, including COVID-19, and vigorously advocates on behalf of its 16,000+ members. Members include infection preventionists on the frontlines in hospitals and other healthcare facilities who develop and direct infection prevention and control programs to save lives and keep workers safe.

In addition to media relations, content development and other efforts designed to improve access to personal protective equipment for health care professionals caring for COVID-19 patients, Markstein will work with APIC to amplify its story and highlight the crucial role of its infection preventionist members.

“Markstein immediately jumped in and helped us utilize member data to craft a compelling story about the challenges infection preventionists and health care professionals face on the front lines and supported our efforts to advocate for proper protection,” said Liz Garman, APIC vice president, communications and practice resources. “Their expertise allowed us to mobilize quickly and effectively.”

The Markstein team has deep healthcare experience, working with disease groups, associations, healthcare systems, pharmaceutical companies and research institutions.

“We could not be prouder to work with such an impactful organization as APIC, especially at this critical time,” said Keelie Segars, CEO of Markstein. “We are grateful for the infection preventionists across the country dealing with this crisis and honored to support frontline healthcare workers in the battle against COVID-19.”

About Markstein

Markstein is an integrated communications agency that blends art and science to create measurable solutions. We are inspired by the belief that helping to solve complex problems can change the world for the better – one client at a time. To learn more, visit markstein.co.