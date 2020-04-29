MEDITECH Furthers Commitment to Customers’ Virtual Care

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual Care has become essential in helping healthcare providers to manage cases of COVID-19, and MEDITECH is committed to supporting customers, partners, and staff to make the transition as seamless as possible. The company quickly offered its Scheduled Virtual Visits software for a complimentary 6-month period, and is providing continuous support and guidance virtually that is not only essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also sustainable for the future.

MEDITECH enabled the Virtual Visits functionality across all platforms to ensure the entire customer base is equipped with the vital tools to help combat the pandemic more safely. Over 100 customers thus far have seen strong results as they use the software to treat and manage patients remotely.

Deborah Harrigan, MD, a family medicine physician at Frisbie Memorial Hospital (Rochester, NH), which has been treating over 100 patients per day, virtually, said, “The look of relief on my patient’s face when we can see each other helps both of us manage the anxiety of this time. Using the MEDITECH Portal visit technology allows me to visually assess my patients and maintain the interpersonal connection with them during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Harrigan continued, “I find the system easy to use, providing a stable audio and visual connection. I envision a transformation of the way we deliver care to our patients now and into the future.”

Citizens Memorial Hospital (Bolivar, MO), has had over 2300 virtual visits for COVID-19 screening and non-coronavirus-related appointments. Similarly, Grand View Hospital (Sellersville, PA) has now seen over 1800 patients virtually.

Avera Health (Sioux Falls, SD), which rolled out over 700 virtual visits in the first two weeks of going LIVE with the MEDITECH Virtual Visits functionality, has increased to over 3300 virtual visits during the pandemic, and Mount Nittany (State College, PA), which created a Telehealth Visit tutorial to educate patients on how to access virtual visits via the Patient Portal, has had over 1200 virtual visits.

To make the transition to virtual care as seamless as possible, MEDITECH is collaborating with MedPower, LLC, to develop mobile microlearning courses to speed the onboarding of hospitals using MEDITECH’s EHR and Virtual Visits software. MedPower complements MEDITECH’s Virtual Visit solution by providing free online training that providers can review from anywhere, using any device, to get them up and running as quickly as possible.

“MEDITECH is thrilled to see many of our customers taking advantage of our Virtual Visits offering. Not only is the software helping to mitigate risk for patients and providers, but it’s also helping these organizations manage the high volumes of patients concerned about the virus, getting to those most in need as expeditiously as possible. We applaud them for their commitment to providing high-quality patient care at an unparalleled time, and we will continue offering our support, virtually, as we navigate the changing landscape in healthcare,” said MEDITECH Executive Vice President Helen Waters.

About MEDITECH

An EHR leader for over 50 years, MEDITECH has driven innovation during every stage of the industry's evolution. Today we’re helping healthcare organizations around the world expand their vision for what an EHR can be, with MEDITECH Expanse — the first fully web-based solution to boost clinical and organizational efficiency while enhancing physician, nurse, and patient satisfaction. MEDITECH software is used by a quarter of all U.S. hospitals, nearly half of all Canadian hospitals, and healthcare organizations in 23 countries. We help power the best care possible in every setting, from acute centers and ambulatory practices, to home health agencies, long-term care facilities, and beyond. Visit ehr.meditech.com and find us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.