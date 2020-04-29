Ecolab’s EcoSure and Lobster Ink Offering Programs to Help Customers Combat COVID-19 and Accelerate Their Return to Safe and Profitable Operations

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EcoSure and Lobster Ink, Ecolab divisions focused on food safety and public health, are offering COVID-19 assessment and training programs to help food service and hospitality customers protect their employees and guests, and restore safe and profitable operations.

“Prevention is the best protection,” said Mandy Sedlak, EcoSure manager for Food Safety and Public Health. “By training frontline employees on COVID-19 prevention, providing coaching on best practices and enhancing standard operating procedures (SOPs), we will help arm food service teams with the right knowledge and tools to combat this pandemic.”

In addition to Ecolab’s industry-leading cleaning and disinfecting, hygiene and warewashing programs, EcoSure’s experts developed the Coronavirus Training and Assessment Program to help prepare and protect frontline employees. The program includes a COVID-19 response readiness assessment of risks and best practices and onsite training that provides practical guidance for COVID-19 prevention and remediation.

To help reduce onsite assessment time and maintain a laser focus on critical areas, EcoSure also introduced the High-Risk Assessment Program, a best-in-class program to reinforce best practices, mitigate food safety and public health risks, and protect employees and guests. For areas where onsite assessment is not feasible at this time, EcoSure also provides a Virtual Training and Assessment solution, which is guided remotely by an EcoSure food safety and public health expert.

As restaurants are adapting to new ways of serving guests, they also are facing a new set of challenges and standard operating procedures. In response, EcoSure’s has offered the Takeout & Delivery Assessment Program, which is focused on all aspects of takeout and delivery, including cleaning and sanitation, food integrity, packing and storage and third-party delivery.

“As leaders in food safety and public health, we are committed to providing our customers with the expertise to help ensure safe and profitable operations,” said Bob Sherwood, Ecolab executive vice president for Food Safety and Public Health. “These training and assessment solutions will help food service operators proactively manage their current operational challenges while preparing for the future.”

In addition to EcoSure’s program offerings, Ecolab’s Lobster Ink business is offering the Essential Rebound Training Program, which provides concise online training for line-level staff and managers, including hand hygiene, sanitizing and disinfecting, time and temperature control and protocols to prevent cross-contamination.

For hotels and full-service restaurants, the program also includes training on revenue-generating skills and lessons on manager motivational strategies. The training content is designed to refresh and solidify essential behaviors, and the program also provides management with a record of employees who have completed the training.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $15 billion and 50,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the energy, food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ecolab, Facebook at facebook.com/ecolab, LinkedIn at Ecolab or Instagram at Ecolab Inc.

(ECL-P)