Medable Partners with AliveCor For In-Home ECG Testing

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medable, Inc., the leading global platform for decentralized clinical trials, and AliveCor, the leader in AI-based, personal ECG technology, today announced a partnership to dramatically scale remote clinical trials by enabling in-home ECGs with AliveCor’s KardiaMobile6L, the world’s only FDA-cleared six-lead personal ECG. As an integrated capability within the Medable platform, KardiaMobile 6L removes a key barrier to enabling in-home clinical trials.

Historically, the need for in-clinic ECGs has been a barrier to decentralized trials, as an ECG is one of the most commonly performed safety measurements in those trials. Standard ECG machines require a trained technician or nurse, which make them an obstacle for in-home testing. KardiaMobile 6L gives patients access to a self-administered, easy-to-use, medical-grade ambulatory ECG at home.

“AliveCor is the leader in patient-centric ECG. Their device has set the bar for convenient, medical-grade ECG technology, and now we will bring this capability into decentralized clinical trials,” said Dr. Michelle Longmire, CEO and co-founder of Medable. “We could not be more excited about the partnership, as it will further our capabilities to enable comprehensive decentralized trials with collection of in-home ECGs and remote evaluation of ECG reports when necessary.”

“At AliveCor, we are committed to making medical-grade ECG technology accessible no matter where a patient is,” said AliveCor CEO Priya Abani. “Removing barriers to the continuation of decentralized trials is yet another step in this direction. We look forward to partnering with Medable to progress this critical work.”

Today, there are more than 50,000 interventional clinical trials underway globally. Together, Medable and AliveCor aim to accelerate development of therapies by expanding research and improving convenience of trials. Learn more at https://www.medable.com/digital-trials/.

About Medable

Medable is on a mission to reduce clinical trial timelines by 50 percent. The company’s global decentralized trial platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention and data quality, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience, and outcomes. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.medable.com and follow @Medableinc on Twitter.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile 6L device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, and Normal rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients’ and customers’ heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor was named the No.1 artificial intelligence company in Fast Company's Top 50 Most Innovative Companies. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. “Consumer” or “Personal” ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.