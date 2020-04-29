ExtraHop Helps Ulta Beauty Deliver Exceptional and Secure Guest Experiences

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced that Ulta Beauty is using ExtraHop Reveal(x) align security and network operations to rapidly scale business operations and continue to innovate in guest experiences while protecting customers and the business.

In the highly competitive retail and e-commerce space, cultivating and maintaining customer loyalty is business-critical. Ulta Beauty (“Ulta”) sets itself apart in this regard with an unrelenting focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences in store, online, and through its loyalty program that’s 30 million members strong and growing.

To maintain this high standard, Ulta needed a way to rapidly scale their operations and create alignment and efficiency across teams without compromising the availability of applications or the security of business and customer data. They chose ExtraHop Reveal(x) to help them securely accelerate their business.

With Reveal(x), Ulta now has critical visibility into their hybrid workloads to better understand both security posture and performance.

Hybrid visibility, combined with cloud-scale machine learning, gives the Ulta team the ability to rapidly identify and secure new workloads, spot misconfigurations, detect threat activity as well as quickly investigate and resolve incidents.

According to Diane Brown, Chief Information Security Officer at Ulta, “The real value in ExtraHop Reveal(x) is the time we see returned to our engineers so they can focus on the things that matter, like projects, strategic initiatives, and — most importantly — innovation.”

To learn more about how ExtraHop Reveal(x) is helping Ulta Beauty set the standard for guest experience watch the videos and read the case study.

To see ExtraHop in action, check out the Reveal(x) interactive online demo: https://www.extrahop.com/demo/cloud

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop delivers cloud-native network detection and response to secure the hybrid enterprise. Our breakthrough approach applies advanced machine learning to all cloud and network traffic to provide complete visibility, real-time threat detection, and intelligent response. With this approach, we give the world’s leading enterprises including The Home Depot, Credit Suisse, Liberty Global, and Caesars Entertainment the perspective they need to rise above the noise to detect threats, ensure the availability of critical applications, and secure their investment in cloud. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our interactive online demo or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2020 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Reveal(x), Reveal(x) Cloud, and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or marks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.