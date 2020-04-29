Teradata Announces General Availability of Vantage Customer Experience

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data and analytics company, today announced that Vantage Customer Experience (CX) is now generally commercially available. Vantage CX helps brands deliver relevant, personalized experiences in real time, across all customer interactions and touch points. By partnering with Celebrus and integrating real-time interaction data into Vantage CX, Teradata customers can instantly access the highest-quality customer behavior data from across digital channels to create personalized, optimized and orchestrated customer experiences at scale.

“ Delivering optimized experiences at the speed customers expect is a top priority for brands across every industry. But with the growing complexity of a fractured digital landscape, this has become increasingly challenging,” said Martyn Etherington, CMO at Teradata. “ With Vantage CX -- underpinned by Celebrus’ customer interaction data -- we are able to address this challenge by giving enterprises the best possible data, in real time, from across all lines of business and customer touchpoints. This allows marketers to seamlessly operationalize insights across all their customer channels, delivering more value to their customers, and ultimately, increasing their bottom line.”

Providing a superior customer experience is the top priority for customer-centric organizations, yet many struggle to gain a comprehensive view of customer interactions that span multiple touchpoints and departments. With the rapid growth of martech tools and customer engagement systems creating more analytic silos, additional challenges arise in sensing and reacting to customer opportunities and pain points. This means businesses cannot explicitly personalize customer interactions in a timely manner. Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) are emerging to solve this challenge by enabling nontechnical business users to easily and quickly extend the customer profile, generate customer insights and deliver finely tailored instructions to the last-mile tools that execute personalized messages.

Vantage CX, the first enterprise CDP, overcomes the complexity through a unified view of the customer, easy-to-use advanced analytics that turn data into customer insights, and orchestrated messages across martech tools and customer engagement systems to turn insights into real-time actions. In addition, newly available features in Celebrus further ensure the highest-quality data possible for Vantage CX users because Celebrus is completely unimpacted by the digital challenges of today, including Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) and other browser limitations.

“ For over 10 years, Celebrus and Teradata have continued to innovate our partnership and technology integrations. Our ability to feed industry leading customer data into Teradata within milliseconds provides a point of differentiation for both of our solutions, which is evidenced by the long list of household-name banks and other global enterprises we are proud to call joint clients,” said Peter Kear, CEO at D4t4 Solutions.

Pricing: Vantage CX is available as a service. This means Teradata provides the hardware, installs the software and manages the day-to-day operations. Pricing is based on tiers of capabilities; the higher the tier the greater amount of capabilities. This allows for an entry level or starter license that then gives organizations the ability to start small and scale up as their needs and/or sophistication grows.

About Teradata

