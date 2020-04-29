UPS and Michaels Launch Contactless Curbside Pickup of Packages and Return Drop-Offs at UPS Access Point Locations

IRVING, Texas & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Michaels Companies, Inc., (NASDAQ: MIK) the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America, and UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announce curbside service at UPS Access Point® locations located within more than 800 Michaels stores nationwide.

Without ever entering the store, this new service provides consumers a safe, convenient option to ship UPS® packages directly to a Michaels store, as well as drop off pre-labeled shipments and make returns to any e-commerce retailer that accepts UPS returns shipments. Upon arrival at the location, a Michaels Team Member will safely and securely interact with the customer to facilitate a contactless process – start to finish. Customers simply need to call the store upon arrival, provide the Michaels Team Member with their name, along with a description of their car and the items, and have their ID (license or state-issued) ready when they pull up and pop the trunk.

“As a company designated a critical infrastructure business, we’re pleased to offer this solution to continue safely serving our communities,” said Kevin Warren, UPS’s chief marketing officer. "Thanks to innovation like this, UPS is proud that its overall Access Point location network continues to operate with more than 90% of the locations open and supporting pickup and drop-off needs.”

“Michaels is proud to maximize our UPS Access Point locations advantageously for our small business, makers and DIY communities,” said Matthew Rubin, Michaels Senior Vice President of Business Development and Growth. “With a growing number of Americans turning to arts and crafts during this time, we are thrilled to be able to offer our customers the convenience of picking up an online order from our website, dropping off a pre-labeled return package or shipping off those DIY projects, all while still being able to get their shopping safely done.”

The service is available wherever Michaels offers its Curbside service during current store hours. For more information, visit www.michaels.com/upsaccesspoint.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company operates more than 1,200 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through a variety of digital platforms including Michaels.com, consumercrafts.com and aaronbrothers.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high quality custom and specialty framing merchandise, and Darice, a premier wholesale distributor in the craft, gift and decor industry. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship.