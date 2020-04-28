KBRA Assigns Ratings to VeraBank, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and short-term debt rating of K3 for Henderson, Texas-based VeraBank, Inc. (“VeraBank” or “the company”). In addition, KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for its subsidiary, VeraBank, National Association. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

VeraBank has consistently displayed conservative liquidity management including a higher level of cash and securities on-balance sheet, with a loan-to-deposit ratio generally below 70%. As such, the balance sheet is more liquid and generally comprised of lower risk compared to similarly sized peers. Given the company’s favorable funding composition, with total deposit costs trending at less than 50 bps, VeraBank has benefited from an above average NIM in recent periods. Spread revenues may be pressured given the current low rate environment, though the company’s revenues are aided by a proportionately higher level of noninterest income relative to similarly rated peers. KBRA also recognizes the fee revenues as comparatively diverse. While VeraBank’s ROA tracks in line with its peer group, risk-adjusted returns are relatively above average given the company’s lower level of risk-weighted assets.

Concentration risks are generally well contained within the loan book, though Phase-1 COVID-19 exposures are somewhat elevated – with notable concentrations in retail & hotel properties, and a slight exposure to energy lending. These particular portfolios are at higher risk given current macro-economic conditions. With that said, KBRA recognizes the underwriting on those portfolios to be conservative and commensurate with the potential risks. Moreover, despite the elevated exposure to these industries, VeraBank has experienced minimal deferral requests thus far. KBRA also acknowledges that NPA levels are moderately higher, though loss content has remained negligible in recent years. Additionally, while the core capital position lags similarly rated peers, this is largely a product of the construct of the balance sheet with lower risk-weighted assets, leaving regulatory capital measures in line with peer averages.

KBRA continues to monitor the potential direct and indirect effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the banking and other sectors. Please refer to our publication Coronavirus (COVID-19): U.S. Banks Stable Despite Uncertainties for more detail.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Bank & Bank Holding Company Global Rating Methodology published on October 16, 2019.

