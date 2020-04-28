KBRA Analytics Introduces the KBRA Altman Default Database

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA Analytics announces its exclusive and strategic partnership with Credit Risk Markets and Management Expert, NYU Stern Emeritus Professor, and KBRA Senior Advisor, Edward Altman.

The new partnership, KBRA Altman, will provide a suite of corporate credit default data and analytics:

Data on historical default and recovery experience of U.S. high-yield corporate issuers, starting in the early 1970s

Default and emergence from bankruptcy activity of U.S. high-yield issuers

Historical distribution of recovery rates for high-yield corporate bonds

Time series of average prices of defaulted bonds and loans

Analysis of relationship between recovery and default rates

Historical list of largest bankruptcies

Default prediction analytics

Annual report detailing the default and investment return experience of high-yield and distressed corporate debt in the U.S.

Click here to watch a short video about the platform.

