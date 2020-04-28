Cross Country Healthcare and Airbnb Work Together to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCRN), a leading provider of total talent management including workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, is collaborating with Airbnb through its Frontline Stays program to provide comfortable, convenient accommodations to healthcare workers and first responders fighting COVID-19. Airbnb’s stated goal is to help house 100,000 healthcare professionals, relief workers, and first responders globally, and the company will waive all fees for stays arranged through this initiative.

Cross Country Healthcare will have access to listings made available by Airbnb hosts across the country and the ability to book stays on behalf of its frontline staff using Airbnb For Work’s booking tool.

“The safety and well-being of our healthcare providers as they work on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 is our top priority,” said Kevin Clark, co-founder and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. “This collaboration with Airbnb and its host community will help broaden and strengthen our efforts to continue achieving that goal by offering these affordable, convenient housing options across the nation, and we are extremely grateful for their support during this extraordinary time.”

“We are grateful to collaborate with one of the largest healthcare staffing firms in the U.S. on this initiative to connect frontline responders fighting COVID-19 with our incredible host community,” said David Holyoke, director of Airbnb for Work. “Working together, we can ensure workers have safe and convenient places to stay while they carry out their critical work.”

Airbnb’s Frontline Stays program is designed to provide comfortable spaces for COVID-19 responders which allow them to be close to their patients and/or safely distanced from their families. In collaboration with leading experts and officials, Airbnb developed robust preventive practice and stringent safety standards for hosts who opt into the program. Many of these hosts are offering their spaces for free or at a discount, and Airbnb has agreed to waive service fees for the first 100,000 bookings through the program. Healthcare providers who wish to book a stay through this program can sign up here.

Read more about how Cross Country Healthcare and its healthcare workforce are helping in the fight against COVID-19. For more information about Airbnb’s Frontline Stays program to help COVID-19 responders, click here.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by email.

About Airbnb

Airbnb is one of the world’s largest marketplaces for unique, authentic places to stay and things to do, offering over 7 million accommodations and 40,000 handcrafted activities, offered by millions of local hosts. An economic empowerment engine, Airbnb has helped millions of hospitality entrepreneurs monetize their spaces and their passions while keeping the financial benefits of tourism in their own communities. With more than half a billion guest arrivals to date, and accessible in 62 languages across 220+ countries and regions, Airbnb promotes people-to-people connection, community and trust around the world.