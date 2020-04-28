FileShadow Announces Integration Partnership with Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanners

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FileShadow, Inc. today announces an integration partnership with Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc., allowing consumers to scan documents directly into their FileShadow Vault from the Fujitsu ScanSnap iX1500, S1300i and iX100 models.

Fujitsu ScanSnap combines with FileShadow to enable total document management—from scanning, reviewing, editing and searching to data organization. ScanSnap creates folders, tags and keywords of each file or group of files. The scanner system also automatically names and suggests titles for scans based on content and preset naming conventions. After scanning a document or photo, FileShadow collects the file, preserves it with its secure cloud vault and curates it further with machine learning (ML)-generated tags for images and optical character recognition (OCR) of written text. Users can also customize file tags to enhance searchability of their stored content.

“Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is the world market leader in scanning technology, and our partnership creates an efficient and effective management capability for our customers for documents and photos that were not ‘born digital,’” said Tyrone Pike, President and CEO of FileShadow. “Today, with the ScanSnap integration, users can import all of their paper files and photos into the FileShadow Vault—photos, contracts, letters, receipts and almost anything printed.”

Fujitsu ScanSnap offers enterprise quality scanning tools for small businesses and consumers, providing SMBs and consumers with the same image quality and resolution used by large enterprises when they scan receipts, forms, business cards and photos.

“The integration with FileShadow is unique because the service brings together all cloud and physical storage,” said Satoshi Kubo, Director of Product Marketing and Strategic Alliances at Fujitsu Computer Products of America. “Anyone looking to improve the organization, safety and efficiency of their document storage should look at how ScanSnap and FileShadow create the complete solution for managing all physical and digital files and documents.”

FileShadow provides a single, secure vault from which to search and access files. The service aggregates cloud storage accounts such as iCloud, Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe’s Lightroom solutions, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and OneDrive for Business; local storage (macOS, Windows Desktops, Windows Virtual Desktops); and network and direct-attached storage (NAS/DAS) devices.

With FileShadow Publish, users publish collections of files from their FileShadow Vault by generating shareable links so that everyone can access files, even people without FileShadow accounts.

ScanSnap models can scan up to 30 sheets per minute in color-duplex mode. They can easily scan unconventional documents, business cards and long receipts that tend to curl with Manual Scan. After the scan is complete, ScanSnap software cleans streaked images without the need for rescanning.

For a free 30-day trial of FileShadow, visit www.fileshadow.com. To learn more about ScanSnap, visit http://www.scansnapworld.com.

About FileShadow

FileShadow is a service that aggregates files from multiple cloud sources, Windows Virtual Desktops, Windows PC and macOS desktops, Drobo and other network and direct-attached storage (NAS/DAS) devices into one secure, reliable and searchable cloud vault. Compatible with Amazon WorkSpaces, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, IOXO Workspace Technology, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop and VMware Horizon, FileShadow for Windows Virtual Desktop delivers thin-provisioned access to the user’s vault.

Using machine learning, FileShadow provides superior indexing and searching capabilities. With FileShadow, users can quickly find any file with advanced search features such as file content, OCR of PDFs, GPS location and image searches. FileShadow is hosted on Google Cloud and IBM Cloud with storage on IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS) and Wasabi’s Hot Cloud Storage, providing “11 nines” of durability for optimal file protection. FileShadow supports multiple cloud storage sources, including Windows PC and macOS desktops (including iCloud Drive files and iCloud Photos), Drobo and other NAS/DAS devices, Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe’s Lightroom solutions, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and OneDrive for Business. Visit FileShadow.com for more information.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the Document Imaging industry, delivering innovative scanning solutions and services that enable our customers to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge document capture solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs. For more information about Fujitsu Document Imaging solutions and services, visit http://us.fujitsu.com/fcpa or call us at 800-626-4686.