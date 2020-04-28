Air Force Exercises Option on MCR Federal, LLC GSA OASIS Pool 5B Task Order for Special Programs Directorate Acquisition Support

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On February 25th, 2020, the Space and Missile Systems Center’s (SMC) Special Programs Directorate exercised a $3.1 million option to MCR Federal, LLC, to continue work in support of many key aspects of the Directorate’s mission.

This option continues the successful work MCR has provided during the basic year of the contract, which was awarded on February 27th, 2019. The total current contract value is $9.4 million. MCR will continue to provide acquisition, executive front office, strategic communications, facilities planning, and manpower/personnel support to the Directorate at Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, CA. MCR will help the Special Programs Directorate acquire systems with capabilities to exploit space and provide Combatant Commanders the capabilities they need to guarantee space superiority for our nation. This award is MCR’s first contract supporting SMC’s Special Programs Directorate and enables the company to support innovative and critical space programs in support of global military operations.

MCR, LLC’s CEO and President, Mr. Bill Parker states, “We are very excited to be able to continue to partner with the Special Programs Directorate as they forge ahead with rapid and resilient space capabilities.”

Mr. Jesse Celis, MCR’s VP of Space Programs states, “We have been an active partner with SMC for the past 27 years and we are excited to continue this support to the Special Programs Directorate. This Directorate is important to the ongoing stand-up of the United States Space Force, providing some of its most leading edge capabilities. We are honored to be a part of focus on speed and innovation at SMC.”

MCR also continues work on this TO in support of SMC’s Cross Mission Ground and Communications Directorate, providing strategic planning and communication support, plus software design and development work in the Directorate’s Kobayashi Maru software factory.

This total task order consists of a base award of 11 months, plus two 1 year options.

Twitter: @MCRLLC