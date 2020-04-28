Join L’Oréal USA in Supporting the Salon Community on National Hairstylist Appreciation Day, April 30

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L’Oréal USA has announced the #SupportYourStylist initiative to encourage clients to donate to the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) Relief Fund and support their local stylists through actions large and small. The fund was created to offer aid to the entrepreneurs and artists at the heart of the professional beauty industry who are unable to work due to COVID-19. L’Oréal USA professional brands; Matrix, Biolage, Redken, L’Oréal Professionnel, Pureology, Mizani, Kérastase, Shu Uemura Art of Hair, Pulp Riot, Baxter of California and SalonCentric partnered with the PBA on this effort and are now calling on others to help reach a goal of $2.5 million. L’Oréal USA Professional Brands has donated $200,000 and this National Stylist Appreciation Day on April 30th, L’Oréal is issuing a call-to action for all customers and loyal clients to join the effort to support their stylist through actions and donations to help the salon industry rebound.

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) was first founded in 1904 as the Beauty and Barber Supply Institute. During its storied history they have prided themselves on providing the very best in resources, support and networking opportunities for beauty professionals. The collective donations to the PBA Relief Fund will immediately impact small business owners and stylists and provide immediate short-term aid for needs such as food and bills.

With more than 110 years of professional beauty heritage, L’Oréal is committed to serving as a partner and advocate for the salon industry, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. As parts of the country prepare for the re-opening of salons it’s important to recognize all of the ways that stylists are there for their clients. Unfortunately, the salons are the often forgotten small businesses and backbones in large and small communities that need help during these difficult times.

Through the #SupportYourStylist initiative, L’Oreal wants to empower clients to lend support and get involved in giving back with just a few simple steps:

WAYS TO #SUPPORTYOURSTYLIST

Donate to the Professional Beauty Association COVID-19 Relief Fund probeauty.org/coronavirus Share the #SupportYourStylist campaign on social media Pre-book an appointment for a future date Consider a generous gratuity for your stylist Pick up "beauty products to-go" from the salons or their referral links Write a review online

For more information about the #SupportYourStylist initiative follow the L’Oréal USA brands on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at: @lorealusa, @Matrix, @Biolage, @Redken, @Kérastase_Official, @shuuemura, @Mizani, @lorealproeducationus, @baxterofca, @pulpriothair, @pureology, @SalonCentric.

ABOUT L’OREAL USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world’s leading beauty company. L’Oréal USA manages a portfolio of more than 35 iconic beauty brands, including Garnier, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kérastase, Lancôme, La Roche-Posay, L’Oréal Paris and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. L’Oréal USA also serves as the international hub for the product development and marketing strategy for L’Oréal’s 21 American brands: Baxter of California, Carol’s Daughter, CeraVe, Clarisonic, Color&Co, Dermablend, essie, IT Cosmetics, Kiehl’s, Matrix, Maybelline New York, Mizani, NYX Professional Makeup, PulpRiot, Pureology, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Redken, Seed Phytonutrients, Softsheen-Carson, SkinCeuticals and Urban Decay. Generating more than $7 billion in sales annually, L’Oréal USA is committed to growth through sustainable innovation, driven by the company’s Sharing Beauty With All ambition for sustainable development across the Group’s value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 14 states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Washington.

ABOUT L’ORÉAL PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS DIVISION

The Professional Products Division distributes its products in salons worldwide. Through its vast array of brands, the division can meet the needs of different hair care salons, for color, shape and styling, shampoos and general hair care needs. A privileged partner of hairdressers, this division offers them products made with the best technologies as well as high-level training, to ensure professional service.

ABOUT SALONCENTRIC

SalonCentric, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., was created as a distributor of salon professional products by L'Oréal USA in 2008. SalonCentric currently operates in 48 states, and includes 636 sales consultants, 565 SalonCentric stores and 261 State-RDA stores. Brands carried by SalonCentric include L'Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Mizani, Moroccanoil, Olaplex, Pravana, Pulp Riot, Pureology, Redken 5th Avenue, Sam Villa, Sexy Hair, Surface Hair, L'ANZA and many others.

ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL BEAUTY ASSOCIATION (PBA):

We’re the Professional Beauty Association. We believe in redefining what it means to be a beauty professional in today’s world by connecting, understanding, educating, celebrating, and fighting for the community that we -- collectively -- stand for and serve, whether you’re working behind the chair or running a beauty brand. We aim to make your job easier through providing news, resources, blueprints, advocacy, recognition, and community, so you can focus on the things you love, like creating and growing your business. We’re in the trenches with you, and out there advocating for you; because we are all in this beautiful industry together -- connected by beauty, united by passion. For more information, please visit www.probeauty.org.