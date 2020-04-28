Batteries Plus Leverages Medallia Customer Feedback to Pivot Its Operations During COVID-19 Health Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Batteries Plus, a specialty electronics retailer, has realigned its store operations in the wake of COVID-19 using feedback from Medallia Experience Cloud.

“With an unparalleled view of the customer and their sentiment around the current crisis, we were able to realign our business from brick-and-mortar to curbside pickup to ensure our customers felt safe. Our customers appreciate what our stores are doing to continue to be able to serve our communities during this time, and that positive feedback is highly motivating for those teams to continue to stay engaged,” said John Kollm, director of store development at Batteries Plus Bulbs.

As an “essential” business, Batteries Plus Bulbs is keeping its 700-plus stores across 47 states open during the coronavirus crisis. It is serving the healthcare community with resources such as batteries for thermometers, patient wheelchairs and beds. With feedback from Medallia, the company pivoted its business model in 48-hours and are now gathering insights from product reviews and e-commerce experiences to customer care.

“It is very encouraging indeed to see Batteries Plus Bulbs continue to serve our communities at this important time. I’m in communication with our customers constantly, doing all we can to help them leverage the invaluable insights from customer and employee experiences to make operational changes required to adjust to the new norm,” said Leslie Stretch, Medallia’s chief executive officer.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.