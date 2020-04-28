Berkley Program Specialists Join Forces With International Excess Program Managers

NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company and a leader in program business, today announced its partnership with International Excess Program Managers (IEPM), a division of One80 Intermediaries.

Headquartered in Beachwood, OH, IEPM has provided access to a full range of insurance products and specializes in property, liability, inland marine, errors and omissions, directors and officers, commercial auto and umbrella coverage since 1998.

IEPM is a well-established, countrywide program helping Couriers, Expeditors, Last Mile Delivery and Freight Brokers/Forwarders address their insurance coverages for over 21 years. The main lines of coverage are: Auto Liability, Auto Physical Damage, General Liability, Cyber Liability and Property (including Equipment Breakdown, Crime & MTC/Inland Marine).

About the new partnership, Greg Douglas, President of Berkley Program Specialists, said, “What a great team effort on both sides! We have been so looking forward to launching our new program together. I am humbled by the professionalism and focus demonstrated by both the IEPM and the BPS teams in bringing everything together in record time and anticipate great things ahead for the program.”

In response, Joy LaFrance, Chief Underwriting Officer at IEPM remarked, “This journey is just the beginning and we all feel so fortunate to be a part of such an amazing future with all of you.”

About Berkley Program Specialists

Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company, is a leading insurance operation dedicated exclusively to program business. Berkley Program Specialists provides program administrators with underwriting authority backed by admitted and non-admitted A.M. Best A+ rated insurance paper, as well as program management expertise and, when required, access to reinsurance support. For more information, please visit www.berkley-ps.com.

Certain products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction. The precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. Certain coverages may be provided through surplus lines insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation through licensed surplus lines brokers. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.