Affinio Announces Strategic AI Partnership with Snowflake

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinio, an augmented analytics company with the mission to democratize data science across all enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Snowflake, the cloud data platform, to provide AI-powered insights to joint customers on the Snowflake Data Marketplace in a privacy compliant, safe haven manner.

Affinio’s ATON technology enables graph analytics on Snowflake’s data platform, empowering Snowflake customers with the ability to analyze and cluster massive customer behavioral data sets and extract actionable insights. Behavioral data such as purchase, video viewership, click stream, search, and churn can all be analyzed using Affinio’s custom graph technology. Affinio’s ATON works seamlessly with the Snowflake Data Marketplace providing customers the ability to share only the data they want to analyze using a safe haven, “no data movement” approach.

“What organizations are learning is that their data science teams are creating a bottleneck to insights, preventing enterprises from truly realizing the full value of their data,” said Tim Burke, CEO of Affinio. “Affinio’s ATON technology democratizes analytics by putting insights at the fingertips of everyone in an organization, providing them an easy-to-use data intelligence and visualization layer.”

With Snowflake’s ability to securely share data to any team across an organization, combined with Affinio’s AI-powered graph technology, all users will now have access to a mobile-enabled Insights-to-Activation solution. This surfaces unique customer behavioral patterns and hidden affinities across all areas of a business; empowering everyone in an organization to make faster, data-driven decisions and unlocking the full value of data stored inside Snowflake.

“The intelligence and visualization capabilities within ATON offers Snowflake customers the ability to securely democratize data science across their organization at every level. In doing so, they transform their data warehouse into an analytics powerhouse,” said Burke.

Affinio’s ATON platform is now available to Snowflake customers through Snowflake’s Data Marketplace.

“We believe this partnership will enable brands to extract more value than ever before from Snowflake’s data platform by leveraging Affinio’s technology and AI while creating automated, actionable consumer insights for the entire organization and their data ecosystem”- Snowflake Head of Media, Entertainment & Advertising, Bill Stratton said.

About Affinio

Aﬃnio is an augmented analytics platform powered by custom graph technology. It analyzes the connections in customer data to identify common behaviors and affinities across massive data sets, and provides those insights into an easy-to-use visualization layer so the entire enterprise can generate data-driven strategies and audience activations.