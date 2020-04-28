NeurologyLive® and the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers Partner to Host Virtual Annual Meeting

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeurologyLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals who treat neurological diseases with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, in partnership with the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), announces that the 2020 CMSC Annual Meeting will transition to a virtual conference May 26-29 to ensure safety during the new coronavirus global pandemic.

“We are so proud to be able to work with CMSC to help transition their annual meeting into this innovative virtual format to accommodate the safety of attendees amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of NeurologyLive®. “CMSC is part of our Strategic Alliance Partnership program, and this is the perfect example of how we can work together to deliver critical information to the MS community.”

The CMSC Annual Meeting brings together multiple sclerosis (MS) thought leaders to learn about cutting-edge research findings, clinical advances and emerging care issues. Throughout the four-day meeting, expert faculty will virtually deliver educational sessions and presentations addressing topics including management of MS, pharmacotherapeutics, hot topics in MS and comprehensive care.

Peter Calabresi, M.D., director of the division of neuroimmunology and professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University, will deliver the opening Whitaker Lecture on Tuesday, May 26. Mark Freedman, M.D., M.Sc., professor of medicine in neurology at the University of Ottawa in Ontario and director of the multiple sclerosis research unit at Ottawa Hospital—General Campus, will deliver the John F. Kurtzke Lecture on Thursday, May 28.

“The CMSC supports all efforts to eliminate COVID-19 from our country and the world and is saddened to cancel our live annual meeting,” said CMSC CEO June Halper, M.S.N., APN-C, MSCN, FAAN. “Our partnership with NeurologyLive® has enabled us to provide accredited information to our membership and the MS community in a novel and exciting way.”

In support of improving patient care, the CMSC is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education and the American Nurses Credentialing Center to provide continuing education for the health care team.

Attendees can earn up to 18 contact hours of continuing education over the course of the meeting. This figure varies by professional affiliation and is based on attendance at the maximum number of education sessions.

For more information and to register for the free virtual conference, click here.

About NeurologyLive®

A multimedia platform for health care professionals treating neurological diseases, NeurologyLive® delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer disease, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, sleep disorders and stroke. The NeurologyLive® platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise. The NeurologyLive® platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing research and expert insights. NeurologyLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About CMSC

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is the largest North American multidisciplinary membership organization dedicated to defining and advancing the standard of care of MS patients. Their mission is to promote high-quality MS care through education, training, clinical research, networking and targeted advocacy efforts.

The CMSC includes a professional network of 13,500 health care clinicians and scientists worldwide. The membership represents the full spectrum of MS healthcare professionals: physicians, nursing professionals, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists, rehabilitation and mental health professionals, researchers and patient advocates. The work of the CMSC directly influences the quality of care for hundreds of thousands of people living with MS.