Pitney Bowes Marks 100th Anniversary with Award-Winning SendPro Mailstation

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today redefined the sending technology market with the new, award-winning SendPro® Mailstation, a cloud-connected sending device designed to mark its landmark 100 year anniversary. Winner of a bronze award at the 2019 International Design Awards, SendPro Mailstation, with its SaaS-based postage-in-the-cloud capabilities and sophisticated functionality, propels Pitney Bowes into a new age after a century of powering commerce through innovation.

SendPro Mailstation represents a significant milestone in the remarkable Pitney Bowes story. The latest evolution of its award-winning SendPro portfolio, SendPro Mailstation was specifically designed to solve clients’ challenges around the complexity and cost of sending. Compact and powerful, the sending device delivers quick and easy postage printing. SendPro Mailstation offers an unrivalled user experience to simplify, enhance and accelerate office sending, saving users time and money.

Postage-in-the-cloud gives businesses access to accurate mailing costs in real-time, and postal rate changes are automatically downloaded to the device. Users print First Class® postage directly from the device following clear, concise prompts on its large, bright 4.3” full-color touchscreen and can refill postage following on-screen instructions in seconds. The integrated scale adds precision and ensures accurate postage costs. SendPro Mailstation comes with SendPro Online for Priority Mail postage printing, tracking, reports and more.

“SendPro Mailstation heralds a new era for Pitney Bowes as we lead the charge into our next 100 years,” said Jason Dies, EVP and President Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes. “Working with 750,000 businesses across the world and facilitating the sending of billions of mail pieces gives us a unique, unmatched perspective into what drives our clients’ success. SendPro Mailstation is inspired by our clients, combining our passion for outstanding craftsmanship with technology innovation. It’s a celebration of our past and a firm commitment to our future.”

Clients love its ease-of-use and simplicity. “At our hotel, we send accounts payable letters, lost and found items, and holiday cards. We need a solution that can help simplify the process and that’s exactly what SendPro Mailstation helps us do,” said Lance Cornelius, Accounting Manager, Holiday Inn San Antonio NW SeaWorld. “We’re also really satisfied with printing USPS® shipping labels from SendPro Online. It saves us more money, gives us shipment tracking, and validates addresses. Now we don’t have to go to the post office or other carrier locations. We highly recommend SendPro Mailstation – it’s sleek, compact, and easy to use.”

Paula Morthanos, Business Manager, Operation Hope of Fairfield Inc. said, “We love the new SendPro Mailstation – it makes mailing even easier. Some of our favourite features include the new white modern design, bright color touchscreen display, automatic postal rate updates and higher-capacity scale. Now we can do more and we can do it with ease.”

Madelyn Torres, Executive Assistant and Finance & Operations Associate, Internationals Network said, “The new SendPro Mailstation is so easy to use, from weighing mail, to printing postage and even refilling postage on the device.”

100 Years at Pitney Bowes

On April 23, 1920, Arthur Pitney, the inventor, and Walter Bowes, the promoter, founded The Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Over the next 100 years, the combination of creativity with business acumen enabled Pitney Bowes to pioneer innovations for over one million clients through several decades – beginning with the postage meter to pushing the boundaries of global ecommerce. The Pitney Bowes centennial commitment continues to put the client first with sustainable innovation created by exceptional people who have deep ties to our communities and driven by a culture of doing the right thing the right way. For additional information visit: www.pitneybowes.com/100.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.