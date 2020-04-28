Evident Partners With MedCurrent to Meet CMS Regulations and Improve Care Quality

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evident, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and services, and MedCurrent, a physician‑founded Clinical Decision Support (CDS) company, today announced a partnership to help meet the regulatory requirements put into effect January 1, 2020, through the Protecting Access To Medicare Act (PAMA).

Under PAMA, in order to receive reimbursement for advanced diagnostic imaging exams starting January 1, 2021, including MRI and CT scans, a CMS-qualified Clinical Decision Support Mechanism (CDSM) must be used. With this partnership, MedCurrent will integrate its OrderWise® CDS offering with the Evident EHR using simple interoperability approaches and standards to help ensure reimbursement for various diagnostic exams that take place in the outpatient setting. This technology also enables care teams to administer the right test at the right time to enhance patient care.

Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, said, “In addition to fulfilling an important regulatory mandate, this partnership supports providers and other clinicians with real-time, evidence‑based guidelines at the point of care, leading to better outcomes and overall improved community health.”

Dr. Steve Herman, founder and chief executive officer of MedCurrent, said, “Our partnership with CPSI will provide seamless access to OrderWise directly within the Evident EHR workflows. CPSI is uniquely positioned as a leading provider of value-based solutions to healthcare providers. Through our partnership, we look forward to supporting their customers in continuing to drive optimization in healthcare delivery while addressing new CMS regulatory requirements.”

Evident, a member of the CPSI family of companies, recognizes the challenges hospitals, clinics and other healthcare providers face – the need for simplicity, cost containment and delivery of a quality healthcare experience for patients and physicians alike.

MedCurrent is a physician-founded Clinical Decision Support (CDS) company focused on improving the quality of care and managing health system costs through our innovative and scalable solution, OrderWise®.

