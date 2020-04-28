ASG Technologies to Power Kotak’s Data Governance

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASG Technologies, the only provider of integrated and flexible end-to-end solutions for the information-powered enterprise, announced today that Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) has selected ASG to help pioneer its data governance initiatives.

Kotak’s digital-first organic growth strategy is driven by its ABCD charter that focuses on AI enriched App, Biometric enabled Branch, Context enhanced Customer Experience and Data empowered Design. A digital-first growth strategy entails rapid digitalization of processes and systems, which in turn requires having a robust data governance strategy.

To put in place robust data governance processes and systems, Kotak has selected ASG’s Data Intelligence solution. ASG’s solution enables Kotak to discover, govern and derive the value within its data while remaining compliant with ever-changing regulatory environments and maintaining hard-earned customer trust.

Devang Gheewalla, President and Chief of Operations, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Trust is the central theme in building customer confidence which in turn contributes to sustainability of a bank’s business. A robust risk management and governance practice is imperative in building a trustworthy bank and it is these key principles that are driving Kotak’s data governance strategy. We value our association with ASG and believe that ASG’s Data Intelligence solution will enable us to set the standard for data governance among financial institutions in India.”

“Kotak understands the value of Data Trust and how complex yet important it is to put a comprehensive data governance strategy in place. That is the exact type of customer ASG is best poised to support,” said Kaushik Bagchi, VP Information Management at ASG Technologies. “Kotak recognizes that data is one of the company’s most strategic assets and that there is an opportunity to leverage it across the organization. We are confident our solutions will enable Kotak to see the promise of that data for its business driving both regulatory compliance and business value.”

About ASG Technologies

ASG Technologies is an award-winning, industry-recognized and analyst-verified global software company providing the only integrated platform and flexible end-to-end solution for the information-powered enterprise. ASG’s Information Management solutions capture, manage, govern and enable companies to understand and support all types of information assets (structured and unstructured) and stay compliant. ASG’s IT Systems Management solutions ensure that the systems and infrastructure supporting that information lifecycle are always available and performing as expected. ASG has over 3,500 customers worldwide in top vertical markets including Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance and Government. Visit us at ASG.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

The Bank has four Strategic Business Units – Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group’s business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group’s growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 31st December, 2019, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. has a national footprint of 1,539 branches and 2,447 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.kotak.com/.