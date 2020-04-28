Yellowbrick Partners With ScaleMatrix to Expand Free Solution for COVID-19 Vaccine Research

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yellowbrick has partnered with ScaleMatrix to offer even more free access to powerful data solutions to researchers and companies actively working on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. On April 16, Yellowbrick offered its cloud data warehouse for free to those researchers and companies. Today, ScaleMatrix is joining this effort to power the Yellowbrick offer, providing advanced data center services and HIPAA-hosting expertise for free, to accelerate the research around and development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

“Finding a vaccine for COVID-19 is a priority for medical researchers around the world and requires the very best data and analytics technologies,” said Neil Carson, CEO, Yellowbrick. “With our cloud data warehouse and the reach and capabilities of ScaleMatrix’ DDC-enabled nationwide Data Centers, researchers and companies can now take full advantage—for free—of the most powerful data solutions to speed time to insight and ultimately development of a vaccine that helps stop the spread of the pandemic.”

ScaleMatrix’ pioneering Data Centers are built around their patented DDC Cabinet Technology, which supports any rack-mountable hardware, deployed at nearly any density, with industry-leading efficiency and security. These unique capabilities help HPDA, AI, and HPC users gain greater technical advantage through the deployment of cutting-edge computing solutions. In addition, the organization’s ScaleCloud suite of products, managed services, and expertise in regulatory compliance makes them an ideal partner for this timely and humanitarian effort.

“We are inspired at the efforts of the technology and life sciences sectors who are on the frontlines of vaccine research for COVID-19, and we are humbled that our data centers and team members can play a role in supporting this venture with our partners at Yellowbrick. Enabling advanced scientific research is one of the core reasons we developed our nationwide network of high-density data centers and cloud services, which we are proud to offer, free of charge, for researchers wanting to access the powerful data solutions offered by the Yellowbrick team,” said Chris Orlando, CEO, ScaleMatrix and DDC Cabinet Technology.

In combination with the power of the Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse, ScaleMatrix is offering free data center services including:

DDC™ cabinet enclosures in the data center

Power and connectivity

Remote Hands professional support 24x7x365

Physical and logical security

HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) hosting expertise

Geographically diverse data center locations for fast, reliable compute and analytics power

With Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse running in ScaleMatrix Data Centers, companies actively working on vaccines can connect data from a broad range of sources (such as clinical trials, media information, test and tracking information, and other research) into an analytic and compute platform designed for delivering time-critical insights.

“We are excited to welcome ScaleMatrix to our alliance to speed the development of a COVID-19 vaccine,” concluded Neil Carson. “Great technology is a powerful tool in the fight against this virus and we’re honored we can play a part in this endeavor which affects all humanity.”

Researchers actively working on a COVID-19 vaccine can find more information at yellowbrick.com/covid19/.

About ScaleMatrix

ScaleMatrix delivers colocation, cloud, backup, disaster recovery, and professional support services from national variable-density data centers that leverage the future-proof Dynamic Density Control™ (DDC) cabinet platform. With power density and efficiency significantly impacting IT costs, these specialized data centers enable ScaleMatrix to deliver exceptionally priced, future-proofed colocation services and ultra-dense cloud hosting capabilities which provide valuable differentiation in today's ever-changing market. These data center and technology innovations provide clients with a competitive edge and scalable efficiency which helps grow their businesses. Visit www.scalematrix.com for more information.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick powers the data-driven enterprise with the world’s only modern data warehouse designed for hybrid cloud and on-premises environments. Yellowbrick sets a new standard for the data warehouse. Built from the ground up to be easy-to-manage and to provide unmatched performance with petabytes of data, Yellowbrick can support thousands of concurrent users performing complex ad hoc queries and running sophisticated reports. Through its unique hybrid cloud architecture, Yellowbrick natively manages large, difficult-to-migrate datasets where they reside—either on premises or in the cloud, all with a price/performance metric that surpasses any data warehouse, traditional or cloud-based.

