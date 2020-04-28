Kaloom and Red Hat Expand Collaboration to Provide a Unified Solution for Edge Sites

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaloom™, an emerging leader in fully programmable and automated cloud-native networking solution for distributed edge data centers today announced that it has extended its collaboration with Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, to provide a unified solution for distributed edge computing. This will allow network, compute and storage nodes to share the same underlying container-based execution environment. Integrating Kaloom’s Cloud Edge Fabric with Red Hat OpenShift enables the platform to help simplify complex next-generation networks and accelerate time to market of new services while reducing the costs of edge infrastructure.

Service providers are being pushed to edge computing as a solution for reducing latency and throughput problems, while enhancing the user experience and driving efficiencies in day-to-day operations. Legacy cloud architectures will struggle to meet these varied requirements, meaning a fundamental shift is needed for building 5G networks, with an emphasis placed on supporting edge-native apps and delivering high performance at the lowest possible cost. This new jointly developed solution from Red Hat and Kaloom will help address these issues. The components include:

Kaloom’s Cloud Edge Fabric which supports sophisticated services chaining to improve overall networking efficiency. Hybrid 4G and 5G infrastructures can be supported with cloud native network function (CNF) fabric architecture

Kaloom’s 5G User Plane Function (UPF) - a high performance, scalable, low latency cloud native solution

Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, to enable better control and better support for Kubernetes environments

A solution for the 5G era

Edge computing and the hybrid cloud are necessary components to help drive consistency across all infrastructure footprints. Compute resources are becoming increasingly vital at the network’s edge due to densification of data and traffic from billions of connected devices. Beyond devices, next-generation workloads are also driving demand for new investments that include virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), industrial automation, autonomous vehicles, interactive gaming, remote medicine and more.

As Kubernetes has become the standard for orchestration of containers on compute, Kaloom has applied the same technology to the network component by integrating Red Hat OpenShift into its Cloud Edge Fabric. By using the same orchestration layer for these components, resources at the edge have been streamlined and optimized.

“We are excited to announce our jointly developed solution with Red Hat which solidifies the Kaloom Cloud Edge Fabric for edge data centers based on open networking principles with Red Hat OpenShift as the basis of a unified solution for network, compute and storage,” said Suresh Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer at Kaloom.

“We are pleased to work with Kaloom to announce a solution designed to deliver production-ready Linux containers and Kubernetes to service providers with Red Hat OpenShift, specifically for edge computing. Our extended collaboration in open source communities shows our shared commitment in moving networking capabilities in cloud native technologies towards an automated, unified approach based on open standards,” said Chris Wright, Chief Technology Officer at Red Hat.

“Edgecore is pleased to collaborate with Kaloom and Red Hat in support of their innovative Cloud Edge Fabric integrated with Red Hat OpenShift. The combined solution running on our open network switches deliver the performance and flexibility required to support complex next generation networks,” said Loren Staley, Chief Technology Officer at Edgecore Networks.

“We see tremendous value in collaborating with Kaloom and Red Hat, as we work together to reduce operational challenges associated with the deployment of edge computing at scale. Our fully integrated, optimized, deployment and management solution, called Lenovo Open Cloud Automation, enables our joint customers to accelerate the implementation of infrastructure, including compute, storage, networking, firmware and software, from days to hours, resulting in up to 5x improvement in deployment times,” said Charles Ferland, Vice President and General Manager, Networking and Communication Service Providers at Lenovo.

About Kaloom

Kaloom is an emerging company developing a fully programmable and automated cloud-native edge data center networking software solution that will disrupt how distributed cloud edge and data center networks are built, managed and operated by Telecom, Fixed and Mobile Operators, Data Center and Cloud Service Providers. Kaloom comprises technology veterans with proven track records of delivering large-scale networking, analytics and AI-based solutions for the world’s largest networks. The company is backed by leading investors including Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Somel Investments. Kaloom is based in the heart of the Quartier de l'innovation in Montreal, Quebec and in the Silicon Valley. For additional information visit www.kaloom.com.

Red Hat®, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.