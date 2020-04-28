Entrust Datacard and ForgeRock Partner on Best-in-Class Consumer Identity and Access Management

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure issuance technology solutions, and ForgeRock, a digital identity provider, today announced a joint integration that combines Entrust Datacard’s high-assurance unified authentication management platform with the ForgeRock Identity Platform. With this integration, Entrust Datacard joins the ForgeRock Trust Network of certified technology partners.

Entrust Datacard’s authentication platform has a proven track record for delivering security and scalability to the world’s most demanding organizations, including banks, governments and Fortune 500 enterprises. This joint solution seamlessly combines top analyst-rated consumer and workforce authentication with powerful access management, so that organizations can securely authenticate, authorize, access control orchestrate and manage at scale.

Using Entrust Datacard authentication with the ForgeRock Identity Platform, organizations can create more personalized, dynamic authentication journeys for both consumer and workforce use cases. The integrated solution is being deployed today by one of the world’s largest digital payments providers, with plans to roll out at scale for consumers across the globe.

“Customers expect global enterprises to deliver an authentication experience that is at once frictionless and has a high level of security. Entrust Datacard’s authentication platform leads the pack in functionality and innovation, leveraging more than 25 years of digital identity expertise and more than 50 years of security innovation,” said James LaPalme, Vice President and General Manager for Authentication at Entrust Datacard. “Our platform has a wide range of authenticators and supports a diversity of use cases, including document signing and encryption. We’re excited to partner with ForgeRock for access management, making it easier for our customers to implement a world-class end-to-end Identity and Access and Access Management solution.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Entrust Datacard into the ForgeRock Trust Network,” said Ben Goodman, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at ForgeRock. “ForgeRock has built the strongest certified technology partner network in the industry and Entrust Datacard’s growing portfolio of security solutions, like identity proofing and customer portals, make them an excellent new addition.”

The integration is now available on the ForgeRock Marketplace, and leverages ForgeRock’s click and drop authentication tree nodes for easy IT configuration.

For more information about Entrust Datacard’s high-assurance unified authentication platform, visit https://www.entrustdatacard.com/products/categories/authentication.

About Entrust Datacard Corporation

Consumers, citizens, and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure issuance technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates, hardware security modules and secure communications. With more than 2,500 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock is a leading provider of modern, simple and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions that help customers deepen their relationships with their consumers and improve the productivity and connectivity of their employees and partners. ForgeRock serves more than a thousand brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments such as Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in Austin, London, Bristol, Grenoble, Munich, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, Meritech Capital and KKR. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

