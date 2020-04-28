COVID-19 Virtual Assistant Available Free to All on Florida Blue Websites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Florida Blue, the state’s leading health insurer, announced today that it is offering a dedicated COVID-19 virtual assistant on its public websites at www.FloridaBlue.com and www.FloridaBlue.com/COVID19, free and available to anyone.

The assessment function of the new virtual assistant pops up automatically on the websites, and guides users through educational content or through a series of questions to check for COVID-19 symptoms and related risk factors. Based on the assessment results, the tool directs users to contact their primary care provider for next steps, to the Florida Blue Center nurses for answers to commonly asked questions about COVID-19 and connection to community resources, or to immediate care options as needed.

“Enabling tools to help people stay healthy and prepared is critical during this pandemic,” said Anne Hoverson, vice president, enterprise digital. “We believe it is important to offer the virtual assistant not only to our members but the community at large. Florida Blue’s mission is to help people and communities achieve better health, and this is one way we can live our mission.”

The software, created by GYANT, was developed using protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 guidelines. Current information from the CDC and WHO are monitored to update the tool’s protocols accordingly. While not intended for diagnostic purposes, it helps users understand their symptoms, risk, and where to get the most appropriate care. The tool is HIPAA compliant.

“The healthcare industry and patients alike are navigating uncharted territory in the midst of COVID-19,” said Stefan Behrens, CEO of GYANT. “At GYANT, we’re committed to keeping patients informed during this time of uncertainty, providing the most up-to-date and trustworthy information. We’re proud to help Florida Blue support their members and community in their mission to keeping people safe and healthy.”

Additional virtual options offered by Florida Blue during this health crisis include:

A COVID-19 testing site locator tool on www.FloridaBlue.com/COVID19

A free bilingual emotional support helpline at 833-848-1762 providing 24-hour access to specially trained behavioral health counselors through New Directions Behavioral Health

$0 virtual care options such as Teladoc available to most Florida Blue members

$0 virtual urgent dentist visits with in-network providers for members with dental coverage through Florida Blue

Keep Updated on COVID-19

Visit www.FloridaBlue.com/COVID19 to find the assessment tool or for the latest information on coronavirus. Those aged 65 and over will find additional information at www.FloridaBlue.com/Medicare/COVID19. Florida Blue members seeking information can call the phone number on the back of their member ID card or 1-800-352-2583. Florida Blue Medicare members can call 1-800-926-6565.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for more than 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 27 million people in 35 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About GYANT

GYANT, the healthcare virtual assistant company, creates on-demand healthcare navigation software that improves care utilization while reducing administrative burden. GYANT software appears on a hospital system’s website or mobile app to chat with patients and guide them to the care and digital health tools they need, 24-7. GYANT’s virtual assistant is customizable to any organization’s branding, EHR, digital tools and clinical endpoints. GYANT ties together all of the digital tools a health system needs in a single interface, creating a seamless patient experience -- increasing engagement, trust and loyalty at each stage of the healthcare journey. GYANT’s unique combination of deep intelligence, physician oversight and a human-driven, empathetic approach allows health systems to solve for traditional complex care issues, ensuring that patients receive the right care, anytime and anywhere.