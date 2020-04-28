WellSky®, Qlik® Partner to Deliver Complimentary COVID-19 Tracking Solution, Empowering Home-Based Care Clients with Data to Better Protect Staff, Allocate PPE

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today WellSky, a global health and community care technology and services company, and Qlik, a leading data and analytics company, announced the launch of a new COVID-19 heat map feature — the WellSky COVID-19 Tracker — built for home-based care providers. Amid the crisis, healthcare workers continue to face shortages of essential resources, such as personal protective equipment (PPE). To address this shortage, WellSky is delivering its clients free access to powerful data analytics technology donated by Qlik to track the virus’s spread. Using the WellSky-Qlik heat map, providers can leverage data to track current outbreak hot spots, anticipate locations with increasing infection rates, and distribute valuable PPE resources based on locations where clinical staff need it most.

“In WellSky’s ongoing effort to deliver the technology our clients need to face COVID-19, we’re giving care providers the data, insights, and visibility into the pandemic that they need to keep their teams safe in the field and protect their patient populations,” said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky. “With information changing daily, care providers need up-to-date data on where they should focus their attention and finite resources. WellSky and Qlik’s new coronavirus heat map will help providers make smarter, more informed decisions throughout this public health crisis.”

WellSky and Qlik’s heat map technology harnesses clinical staff zip code data supplied by client agencies to compare staff locations against confirmed COVID-19 cases across the U.S. By layering and blending this data, home-based care agencies can gain new insight into the PPE supply chain and where staff may need increased access to PPE resources, which includes medical face masks, face shields, gloves, and gowns. Now agencies can better manage their overall PPE supply and use data to adjust to changing conditions to deliver resources based on greatest need and highest concentration of cases.

“The partnership with WellSky is a great example of how effective use of data can improve supply chain management, and help bring frontline healthcare workers the supplies they so vitally need during this crisis,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “We’re proud to support this initiative, giving home-based care providers the resources they need to safely care for our vulnerable populations and communities during this critical time.”

Medical Services of America (MSA), a WellSky client, is in the process of beta testing the new heat map feature across their home health and hospice locations throughout the U.S. MSA is a comprehensive home healthcare provider offering a wide range of services, including home health, hospice, home medical equipment, and more. For MSA, COVID-19 is affecting all aspects of their business, but the nationwide shortage of PPE is one of their top concerns.

“PPE allocation helps keep our staff safe. Traditionally, home health has not been an industry that previously used a lot of N95 masks and related protective supplies. But now we need quadruple the amount of the PPE that we needed before,” said Christina Smith, RN, BSN, MSN, Corporate Staff Development Coordinator for MSA’s home health and hospice teams. “With technology that tells us which geographic areas have outbreaks and whether our staff are located in those areas, we can make better PPE allocation decisions.”

The WellSky-Qlik heat map is currently available to WellSky clients. Clients can request more information here.

About WellSky®

WellSky is a technology company advancing human wellness worldwide. Our software and professional services address the continuum of health and social care — helping businesses, organizations, and communities solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, and achieve better outcomes through predictive insights that only WellSky solutions can provide. WellSky is leading the movement for smarter, whole-person care with a visionary approach that addresses individuals’ unique health and social circumstances. A portfolio company of TPG Capital, WellSky serves more than 14,000 client sites around the world — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks and labs, home health and hospice franchises, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates providers’ needs and innovates relentlessly to help people thrive. Our purpose is to empower care heroes with technology for good, so that together, we can realize care’s potential and maintain a healthy, flourishing world. For more information, visit WellSky.com.

About Qlik®

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.