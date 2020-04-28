Accenture Federal Services Wins $96 Million Task Order to Help the Department of Veterans Affairs Modernize Enterprise Service Management and IT Capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services, a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a task order to help the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provide cutting edge, consumer-grade Information Technology (IT) and mission service experiences, to both our nation’s Veterans and the VA employees and stakeholders responsible for providing care to Veterans.

The $96 million contract between Accenture Federal Services (AFS) and VA’s Service Management Office (SMO) has a five-year period of performance. Through this contract, VA will fundamentally change the way in which their employees get work done and how Veterans engage with VA for the wide range of services to which they have access.

AFS will work with VA to help the agency automate manual workflows and introduce applied intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities to allow VA’s workforce to focus on more complex tasks that serve Veterans. AFS will also collaborate with the SMO to increase visibility into the health of the IT infrastructure that supports mission-critical services, so the agency can proactively identify operational or security incidents, respond to them more quickly, and increase service availability for both Veterans and VA employees.

ServiceNow will be used as the primary platform to power these business process automation and service transformations at VA. All VA offices, including VA Central Office, Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration will use the ServiceNow platform to modernize the end-to-end service experience across their various stakeholder groups. ServiceNow recently recognized Accenture as their 2019 Customer Workflow Partner of the Year.

In support of COVID-19 operations, the SMO will leverage ServiceNow to enable self-service password reset capabilities allowing workers to have secure uninterrupted access and minimize disruption to VA business operations. Other COVID-19 efforts include tracking both mobile network equipment for clinicians to enhance their connectivity, and the distribution of additional laptops to teleworking employees. The SMO is also working to enhance VA’s artificial intelligence chat bots to improve self-help capabilities and enable end users to find solutions faster and allow help desk personnel to focus on more complex requests.

“Accenture Federal Services is proud to help VA seamlessly transition its existing service management tools to both improve the user experience and increase the business value of solutions,” said Shawn Roman, a managing director at AFS who leads the company’s work with VA. “Working with the Service Management Office, we will use human-centered design thinking methods to put the Veteran, clinician, and VA employees at the center of how services are designed and created.”

AFS works with the VA on multiple contracts. After successfully achieving a go-live in December 2019, AFS continues to implement sections 107 and 501 of the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017. AFS recently modernized the VALERI-R platform to support Veterans Benefits Administration home loan servicing. The firm also supports multiple virtual health programs within VHA’s Office of Coordinated Care

Accenture Federal Services, a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia.

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services.