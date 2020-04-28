eMoney Advisor and Allianz Life Announce New Strategic Partnership

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced a strategic partnership with Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life®). The partnership provides Allianz Life with direct access to eMoney’s comprehensive financial planning platform and leverages its digital capabilities and collaboration features to demonstrate the value of annuities through a planning lens.

“Now more than ever, embedding risk management strategies into financial plans is critical,” said Eric Thomes, chief distribution officer for Allianz Life. “Offering innovative platforms such as eMoney allows us to offer advisors a tool that takes into account the need for products such as annuities, ultimately helping them create a comprehensive plan so that their clients are able to attain a successful retirement.”

Allianz Life has access to eMoney Premier, eMoney’s most robust planning package. It includes both Foundational Planning and Advanced Planning, providing a fully integrated experience that enables planning for all clients regardless of financial situation, on a single platform. The eMoney Client Portal and Advanced Analytics tools are also available within eMoney Premier.

“The demand for financial planning is stronger than ever, especially during times of market volatility. Our comprehensive financial planning solutions empower our strategic partners to meet financial advisors and their clients precisely where they are through meaningful collaboration. We continue to see innovative and novel adoption of our platform and we’re proud to partner with Allianz Life to encourage a planning-led approach,” said Leslie Knotts, head of relationship management at eMoney.

To learn more about eMoney’s annuity planning capabilities, visit https://bit.ly/2yEzozC.

