Agora Services to Launch Its White Label Teen Account as an App on Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agora Services is working to include its white label Teen Account (“Agora Junior”) in Finastra’s FusionStore. The app is currently being integrated with Finastra’s open APIs on Finastra’s platform for open innovation, FusionFabric.cloud.

Agora Junior is a fully white-labeled solution that allows parents to pre-open a teen bank account for their children in one minute. Parents can then manage and monitor their children’s money. The teen account gives parents the possibility to receive notifications when their child spends money and includes security settings that will enable parents to control how a card is used – for example, at ATMs, for online transactions or points of sale, by setting thresholds and more.

“Now more than ever, it is vital for community banks and credit unions to be able to provide innovative offerings that meet the unique needs of customers and reach out to younger clients that are attracted by Peer to Peer (P2P) offerings,” said Arcady Lapiro, founder and CEO of Agora Services. “We are elated that our product will be accessible to Finastra’s customers via FusionStore and this validates our strategy of partnership with main core providers.”

Finastra’s FusionStore brings innovative banking solutions to Finastra’s broad, global client base of financial institutions. It enables these organizations to quickly access innovative applications that best meet the needs of their customers.

Felix Grevy, Vice President, Product Management at Finastra, said, “As our FusionStore gathers momentum, we look forward to welcoming the Agora Junior app into our FusionFabric.cloud platform family. We truly believe that collaboration with fintechs, like Agora, will open new doors for innovative financial services applications that will help financial institutions meet and surpass customer expectations.”

About Agora Services

Agora Services a Mastercard Start Path and ICBA ThinkTech company offers financial institutions a robust and customizable cloud-based offering that enables banking customers to create new banking products. For more information, visit www.agoraservices.us or https://store.fusionfabric.cloud/details/agora-teen/.

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com.

About FusionFabric.cloud

FusionFabric.cloud is a scalable, open and collaborative development platform built by Finastra. The secure and proven cloud platform encourages innovation, opening up the company’s core systems through APIs so that third parties can develop applications on top. Fintechs can quickly build and promote apps worldwide. Financial institutions can access or create new services, which their customers are demanding, faster. Visit fusionfabric.cloud.