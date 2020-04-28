George Jon Selects Datadobi to Deliver Data Migration for its Leading eDiscovery Platform

LEUVEN, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data migration software, has been selected by eDiscovery platform, process, and product specialist George Jon, to power its data migration services for clients across the corporate, legal, and managed services sectors. George Jon builds and launches best-in-class, secure eDiscovery environments, from procurement and buildout, and requires a data migration solution that provides clients with fast and reliable file transfer capabilities. They’ve managed projects for all of the ‘Big Four’ accounting firms and members of the Am Law 100, among many others.

George Jon selected Datadobi as its standard data migration tool based on performance, with Datadobi offering faster data transfer rates than other methods. In addition, Datadobi’s ease of use and the ability to monitor migration activity from a centralized console saves considerable time for the George Jon team and its customers. The comprehensive reporting capabilities also offered by Datadobi gives George Jon the ability to simplify file management throughout the migration process.

The George Jon eDiscovery platform enables scalable, performant and cost-effective discovery, governance, and investigation platforms for eDiscovery users worldwide. By taking highly complicated, mission-critical data discovery program and making it easier, less expensive, faster, and better, the solution drives bottom-line value and peace of mind, allowing users to focus on core business and make informed decisions.

The announcement follows the recent launch of Datadobi DobiMigrate 5.8, which delivers an enhanced chain of custody that, by default, proves every document, file, or electronic object is an exact copy of its counterpart on the source system at the time of cutover. This allows organizations to move or merge unstructured data between platforms–in the cloud or on-premises without the worry of knowing whether the data was in fact copied exactly.

“In searching for best-of-breed migration technology, we evaluated a number of vendors and Datadobi not only provided the most accomplished and powerful set of capabilities, but we have been working very effectively with their team to provide George Jon clients with excellent service,” explained Jordan McQuown, VP of Technology at George Jon. “We look forward to building on the success of projects already completed and building a long-term relationship.”

“George Jon are innovative leaders in their field and it’s a great vote of confidence in Datadobi that they have selected our technology,” said Carl D’Halluin, CTO of Datadobi. “Data migration is a key requirement for many of their clients who need the reliable, fast, and accurate transfer processes we provide as part of their eDiscovery strategy.”

About George Jon, Inc.

George Jon is an eDiscovery platform, product and process specialist, delivering performant, scalable, fault tolerant environments. We work with global corporations, leading law firms, government agencies, and independent resellers/hosting companies to quickly and strategically implement large-scale eDiscovery platforms, troubleshoot and perfect existing systems, and provide unprecedented 24/7 core services to ensure maximum platform performance and uptime. Employing a modular framework that has been tested and perfected over almost a decade and a half of R&D, environments can be customized (i.e., scaled) to individual client needs, budgets and requirements (storage, compute, and application availability & tier). The best practices developed by George Jon have become the standard for global eDiscovery systems, driving productivity, profits and peace of mind throughout the industry. For more information, please visit georgejon.com.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in data management and storage software solutions, brings order to unstructured storage environments so that the enterprise can realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Their software allows customers to migrate, archive, and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of the data storage process, and does it ten times faster than other solutions at the best economic cost point. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, New York, and Melbourne.

For more information, visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.