Cleo, C&A Technology Announce Business-Technology Partnership to Extend Reach of JD Edwards & SAP Integration for B2B/EDI Use Cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the global leader in ecosystem integration solutions, and C&A Technology (CAT), a provider of services and solutions that align business systems with business strategies enabled by technology, have formed a partnership focused on developing digital ecosystems. Through this partnership, businesses that rely on JD Edwards (JDE) and SAP ERP will be empowered to extend the reach and value of those applications through cloud-based B2B/EDI integration technology.

The partnership positions Cleo and CAT to support the widespread services needs across the Manufacturing, Wholesale Distribution, Logistics, Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods, and Tier 1 and 2 Automotive sectors resulting from omnichannel retail, direct-to-consumer, and ecosystem driven growth. Frequently, companies operating in these supply chain industries still run their business with on-premise versions of JDE or SAP ERP applications. In order to remain competitive, they must extend the reach of these traditional systems by integrating them with modern, cloud-based systems such as e-commerce or marketplace platforms.

By combining the rich capabilities of the Cleo Integration Cloud platform with the extensive domain experience CAT brings in these specific verticals, plus its deep JDE, SAP, and B2B/EDI expertise, the partnership promises to rapidly expand the power of these ecosystems –accelerating business outcomes built on integration.

Working together, the partners aim to help supply chain businesses optimize their existing JDE or SAP ERP systems to accommodate the evolving demands of ecosystem-driven use cases by delivering deep EDI and API integration capabilities on a single cloud platform. This provides end-to-end visibility across mission-critical business processes such as order-to-cash and procure-to-pay, and benefits users through a managed-services deployment, offering complete monitoring and management of the customer environment.

“The vision for our partnership with Cleo is to deliver the best of both companies’ strengths to our customers,” said Aubrey Evens, CAT Co-founder and EVP of Sales and Marketing. “Our CAT EDI offering is a turnkey solution that includes the three pillars of EDI coordination, translation, and mapping with extensive JDE/SAP functional expertise. We believe that no other firm offers this type of comprehensive EDI package support. By teaming with Cleo and utilizing their cloud integration platform, we can take our JDE and SAP clients to the next level by entering the cloud-based EDI market and, with the added capability of API integration, provide the ecosystem integration solutions they need.”

“With Cleo’s cloud integration platform, and CAT’s proven development and implementation expertise in the JDE and SAP ERP environments, plus our combined knowledge of the supply chain industries, we see great potential with this new partnership,” said Mark Seaman, Cleo’s Vice President, North America channels. “By introducing JDE and SAP ERP users to Cleo’s single-platform solution for EDI and API integration, these companies can now preserve their past technology investment while gaining end-to-end visibility across the mission-critical business processes that really drive their business.”

About C&A Technology

With offices located in New York, Indianapolis, Orlando and Denver, C&A Technology, LLC (CAT) provides both JD Edwards and SAP consulting services. CAT delivers enterprise-strength support for medium and large businesses in financial, customer relationship, supply chain management, and plant and equipment maintenance systems. CAT’s mission is to work with JDE and SAP clients from an industry perspective to align their business systems with their business strategies enabled by technology. For more information, visit www.catechnology.com or call +1.844.533.4228

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.