Signavio Integrates with SAP S/4HANA, Launching the Next Generation of Business Transformation and ERP Process Advancement

BERLIN & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signavio, a leading provider of business transformation solutions, today announced that Signavio Process Manager offers integration with SAP® S/4HANA to allow for greater collaboration between IT and business leadership. The unified integration enables businesses to streamline processes and proactively addresses change improvement options, increasing efficiency and effectiveness within organizations, and supports the pursuit of customer excellence.

Integrating seamlessly with SAP, Signavio Process Manager helps leadership and IT migrate from legacy ERP systems to SAP® S/4HANA as part of their digital transformation initiatives. Signavio uncovers existing processes, helps reduce costs and limits the risk of project failure, leading to simplified implementations. Leveraging process technology allows leadership to align people for true collaboration and ensure visibility and alignment around operational changes.

“In today’s uncertain world, navigating digital transformation efficiently is critical for business leaders as they look to maintain budgets and reconfigure operations,” Dr. Gero Decker, CEO of Signavio. “Our process intelligence technology is helping businesses accelerate digital and ERP transformations with SAP S/4HANA. Signavio’s process management strengths are catered to drive ERP transformations due to its support of open standards and tight integration with SAP systems.”

Signavio Process Manager enables businesses to identify and document existing processes to then define new processes that put business requirements and user needs first. Organizations then have the knowledge to quickly implement SAP S/4HANA while receiving continuous improvement and maintenance information to meet changing needs. This technology accelerates time-to-value while freeing up developers and IT to focus on new products and services provide a competitive advantage.

“Customers looking to experience immediate successes from SAP S/4HANA can leverage Signavio’s process management technology to streamline the implementation and maximize ROI,” adds Gero Decker. “Signavio’s technology aligns all necessary stakeholders from IT to leadership in a collaborative way to understand the overall approach and create a roadmap to success. Businesses will see an increase in productivity as the technologies work together, thanks to modeling, sharing, collaboration and audit capabilities.”

To learn more about Signavio Process Manager or how to manage your SAP S/4HANA migration, please visit https://www.signavio.com/s4hana-migration/.

About Signavio

Over 1 million users in more than 1,500 organizations worldwide rely on Signavio’s unique offering to make process part of their DNA. With its powerful mining, modelling and automation capabilities, Signavio’s Business Transformation Suite is a cloud-based management platform that enables mid-size and large organizations to understand, improve and transform all of their business processes faster than ever and at scale, providing new levels of business process speed and real-time intelligence. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, placing them at the heart of the world’s leading organizations. Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Singapore, Japan, India and Australia, Signavio has helped optimize over 1 million processes across the globe. www.signavio.com.