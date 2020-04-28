Kenco Adds JAGGAER Advanced Sourcing Optimizer to Transportation Management Service Solution

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenco Logistics, North America’s leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has selected JAGGAER’s Advanced Sourcing Optimizer (ASO) to support its Transportation Management Service (TMS) Solution. This latest enhancement reflects Kenco’s growth goals around expanding the company’s footprint in the transportation services sector.

“At this time of volatility in the freight market, it is more important than ever that decision makers have access to real-time market information, and the flexibility to move quickly,” said Michael McClelland Senior Vice President, Transportation, Kenco. “We are pleased to strengthen our offering to customers through the addition of JAGGAER’s best-in-class technology.”

Kenco customers will benefit from increased productivity and efficiency, particularly when it comes to complex transportation events including the procurement of freight/transportation services and contracts with carriers.

The technology leverages advanced sourcing and optimization technologies to offer a best-in-class sourcing solution with flexible and powerful features for RFX configuration, bid collection, event management, bid analysis, and optimization. Customers will also benefit from Expressive Bidding®, a two-way bidding process that allows suppliers to deliver unique characteristics that go beyond traditional sourcing responses.

“JAGGAER’s product, support structure, and experience in the transportation procurement space made them a great choice for the markets they serve,” said Mr. McClelland, “They also have an excellent understanding of how Kenco, as a 3PL, adds value to shippers through our transportation management service offerings.”

He noted, “Every Kenco solution is supported by leading technology and experienced staff focused on customer service and the JAGGAER ASO is a powerful addition to our offering in the transportation sector.”

“We are delighted that our technology is helping Kenco and giving them a boost during these challenging times as well as a sustainable competitive advantage for the future,” said Jim Bureau, CEO, JAGGAER.

To learn more about Kenco’s transportation Management Service Solution visit: https://www.kencogroup.com/transportation/transportation-management-system.

About Kenco

Kenco provides integrated logistics solutions that include distribution and fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management, material handling services, real estate management and information technology—all engineered for Operational Excellence. Woman-owned and financially strong, Kenco has built lasting customer relationships for almost 70 years. Kenco’s focus is on common sense solutions that drive uncommon value. Also, connect with Kenco on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and the Kenco Blog.

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers end-to-end SaaS-based procurement solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Inventory Management, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. JAGGAER holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management company.