Shopventory Integrates with BigCommerce to Enable eCommerce for Retailers

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shopventory today announced a new integration with BigCommerce. This integration will allow Shopventory customers to sync their inventory with one of the leading eCommerce software platforms - BigCommerce. Shopventory's software makes it easy to integrate inventory and sales data between Square, Clover, PayPal Here and BigCommerce, using Shopventory’s interface. Shopventory’s customers have all of the data they need to make informed decisions about their products, sales, customer service and vendors.

This partnership enables Shopventory to help more businesses track and monitor their inventory, as they expand the number of locations and platforms in which their product is offered - both eCommerce and brick-and-mortar locations.

“Our inventory and sales management software performs best when our customers have all of their inventory, whether in storefronts, trucks, online or warehouses, integrated with Shopventory. This new partnership allows our customers to see in real-time the inventory information from purchases being made from their BigCommerce online stores. Our software gives businesses the tools to make data-driven decisions helping them save time and money while increasing sales,” stated Dave Carlson, CEO of Shopventory.

"Our mission at BigCommerce is to help merchants sell more online at every stage of growth. Through our partnership with Shopventory, we can help merchants that only have a brick-and-mortar (physical) presence ease into their digital journey to ecommerce quickly and affordably," said Sachin Wadhawan, Sr. Director, Technology Partnerships at BigCommerce.

The primary benefits of the integration include:

Seamlessly connecting your favorite POS to BigCommerce to offer online eCommerce sales.

Save time managing your businesses inventory and focus on selling more of your products.

Insightful reporting designed to help you grow your business

About Shopventory:

Shopventory, Inc. is a leading provider of inventory management and optimization solutions helping thousands of businesses around the world efficiently manage their day-to-day business. Shopventory optimizes its clients’ inventory by analyzing past sales trends and offers advanced inventory management tools for eCommerce services and mobile point of sale (MPOS) like Shopify, BigCommerce, Clover, Square and PayPal Here.

About BigCommerce: BigCommerce is a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 60,000 stores, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands.