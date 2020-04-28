Federal Life Insurance Company Selects DXC Technology to Enhance Policy Buying Experience for Customers and Agents

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Federal Life Insurance Company, based in Riverwoods, IL just northwest of Chicago, has gone live with DXC Assure for Life and Wealth to enhance the policy buying experience for their customers and agents, streamline key processes, and drive business growth. DXC’s solution is built on a scalable, cloud-based architecture, implemented on Amazon Web Services (AWS), and provided to Federal Life on an “as-a-Service” basis.

DXC Technology’s end-to-end insurance management solution streamlines new business acquisition for Federal Life by guiding producers through the data-gathering process, ensuring that all necessary information is collected at the point of sale. Information is automatically captured and submitted through a paperless, self-service process for immediate consideration. Additionally, Federal Life now benefits from straight-through processing of online policy requests with electronic signatures (e-signatures).

“Accelerating the application process and providing a superior customer experience that meets ― and exceeds ― our customers’ expectations is of critical importance to Federal Life Insurance Company,” said Bill Austin, CEO, Federal Life Group, Inc. “DXC’s platform, backed by DXC’s strong life and annuities expertise, will support us in providing a rich, easy-to-use online application experience on any device, and give us the flexibility to adapt to evolving customer needs quickly and cost effectively.”

DXC Assure for Life and Wealth encompasses electronic applications, forms management, policy administration, flexible product configuration, claims management and more. It helps insurers transform and reimagine customer-facing applications to deliver a high-quality user experience accessible on any device.

Federal Life, a longtime DXC customer, has plans to bring current and future products to DXC Assure for Life and Wealth deployed on AWS, leveraging it as a foundation to modernize the legacy IT landscape with new digital cloud-based capabilities.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Federal Life as it builds its digital business,” said Phil Ratcliff, vice president and general manager, Global Insurance, DXC Technology. “DXC Assure for Life and Wealth addresses key challenges that insurers are facing in today’s fast-changing market, and it will enable Federal Life to transform its business processes while improving new business speed-to-issue by streamlining and accelerating policy submission.”

DXC’s electronic application capability is a key component of DXC Assure for Life and Wealth. The overall solution accommodates contemporary life and wealth products, including term, traditional, variable and equity index life and annuity products. Business-focused API services dramatically simplify integration with customer, agent, third-party services and corporate systems. DXC Assure for Life and Wealth is an integrated solution that can be deployed in whole or in parts, enabling carriers to get into production quickly with only the components they need now.

DXC has served the global insurance industry for over 40 years, with more than 1,900 clients, active client communities and millions of policies administered on DXC’s life and annuity software and in business process services and solutions operations.

