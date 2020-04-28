NTT DATA Awarded $95 Million Contract by the U.S. Department of the Interior

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA Federal Services, a public sector subsidiary of NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services, today announced the company won a five-year, $95 million contract with the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) to modernize the Technical Information Management System (TIMS). TIMS is a critical information system that automates business and regulatory functions for the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).

The contract is designed to modernize the DOI’s TIMS technology and architecture to reduce complexity, increase usability and improve effectiveness. Working collaboratively with the DOI, NTT DATA will provide operations support, infrastructure and application maintenance, security, cloud transformation and other IT services.

“NTT DATA is honored to help the Department of the Interior take full advantage of new and emerging technologies to promote safety, protect the environment and conserve resources offshore,” said Tim Conway, President, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. “Our team is committed to working with BSEE to deliver on their important mission of oversight and enforcement in these areas by leveraging automation, agile development and innovation to streamline operations.”

As part of the contract, NTT DATA will assess TIMS’ enterprise architecture, ITIL processes, agile practices, DevSecOps capabilities and security posture to build on the BSEE technical environment and increase system maturity. The DOI’s long-term vision is to merge TIMS’ day-to-day operations with the maintenance cycle and seamlessly integrate new development, optimizing TIMS without negatively impacting the user experience.

TIMS stores, processes and shares data to manage U.S. offshore resources in a safe, environmentally sound and economically responsible manner to support resource development. The TIMS system’s users include the DOI headquarters, BSEE, BOEM, the Office of Natural Resources Revenue (ONRR), the oil and gas industry and several additional federal, state and local government organizations.

To meet the full scope of the contract, NTT DATA will leverage a team of partners to support the DOI, including NuAxis, MBS, Sparkhound and Prolantics.

With more than 50 years of government experience, NTT DATA Services has more than 3,000 professionals in the U.S. serving federal, state and local governments, and other public sector clients. To learn more about NTT DATA’s public sector capabilities, visit the company’s website.

