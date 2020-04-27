KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Municipal Issuers’ Virus-Related Voluntary Disclosures Trend Up

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary on municipal issuers and coronavirus (COVID-19) voluntary disclosure through the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s (MSRB) Electronic Municipal Market Access (EMMA) system.

While the pandemic’s impact on municipal finances has been the dominant focus of investors and rating agencies, only 343 unique municipal issuers or conduit borrowers (a tiny fraction of the market) had provided coronavirus-related voluntary disclosures through EMMA as of April 22.

Voluntary disclosure is distinct from the mandatory continuing disclosure requirements pertaining to material events under Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 15c2-12 and is supplemental to required annual and quarterly continuing disclosure filings. Issuers who decide to disclose pandemic-related information that is not, or is not yet, a material event may do so via the voluntary disclosure option.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.